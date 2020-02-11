WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Feb. 5

1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

2. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd

Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib Alice Paul and Carla Clevenger and Carole and Steve Myska.

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Pinochle

Feb. 6

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Keith Shiflett

3. Gary Jensen

Other players included: Georgeen Harris, Kevin Maloney, Eileen Byers, Shannon Mahaffey, Carol Sundstrom, Jim Rafferty and Anita Wall.

Mexican Train

Feb. 5

Table one:

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Shannon Mahaffey

3. Mary Lou Henderson

Table two:

1. Darhl Simkin

2. Linda Merrell

3. Bob McCaskill

Other players included: Gary Jensen and Marcia Buddecke

Hand and Foot

Feb. 7

Table one: Jana Wilbourn and Sue McGuire

Table two: Beverly Reed, Linda Unger and Shannon Mahaffey

Table three: Darhl Simkin,, Deb Willoughby and Marcia Buddecke

Table four: Bev Routh

Other players included: Betty DuPape, Charlene Grissom, Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Joan Bruderer, Eileen Byers, Sue Riggs, Jim Van Gilder, Anita Wall and Marjene West

Wii Bowling

Jan. 31

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Jack Jereb, 457

2. Kay Hornsby and Johanna Karstoft, 426

3. John Timlin and Arlene Griggs, 355

High Individual Score:

1. Johanna Karstoft, 244

2. Jack Jereb 243

3. Joanie Jereb, 214

Most Strikes:

Jack Jereb, 9

Johanna Karstoft, 8

Joanie Jereb, 6

Successful Splits:

Joanie Jereb, 4

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Kay Hornsby, 1

Arlene Griggs, 1

Other player included: Linda Merrell

Feb. 7

High Team Score:

1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 535

2. John Timlin and Dorothy Logan, 399

3. Arlene Griggs and Jim Rafferty, 382

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 279

2. Johanna Karstoft, 256

3. Jack Jereb, 243

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 11

Johanna Karstoft, 10

Jim Rafferty, 8

Jack Jereb, 8

Successful Splits:

John Timlin, 3

Joanie Jereb, 1

Other player included: Kay Hornsby and Linda Merrell

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Jan. 20

1. Dianne Fenton

2. (tie) Marty Shantz

2. Carla Clevenger

Other player: Sue Kearns

Jan. 21

1. Susan Hehr

2. Carolyn Carollo

Other players: Carla Clavenger and Charlene Miller

Jan. 24

1. Barb Walker

2. Sue Kearns

Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger

Jan. 28

1. Barb Walker

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller

Jan. 31

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Sue Kearns

Pinochle

Jan. 27

1. Jean Kirby

2. Karen Malicoat

3. Mark Pleasant

Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Mel Nomis and Gloria Culp

Bunco

Feb. 4

Most Naturals: Gloria Culp

Most Wins: Gail Heikkinen

Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Mary Grubb

