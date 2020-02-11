WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Feb. 5
1. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
2. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib Alice Paul and Carla Clevenger and Carole and Steve Myska.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
Feb. 6
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Gary Jensen
Other players included: Georgeen Harris, Kevin Maloney, Eileen Byers, Shannon Mahaffey, Carol Sundstrom, Jim Rafferty and Anita Wall.
Mexican Train
Feb. 5
Table one:
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Shannon Mahaffey
3. Mary Lou Henderson
Table two:
1. Darhl Simkin
2. Linda Merrell
3. Bob McCaskill
Other players included: Gary Jensen and Marcia Buddecke
Hand and Foot
Feb. 7
Table one: Jana Wilbourn and Sue McGuire
Table two: Beverly Reed, Linda Unger and Shannon Mahaffey
Table three: Darhl Simkin,, Deb Willoughby and Marcia Buddecke
Table four: Bev Routh
Other players included: Betty DuPape, Charlene Grissom, Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Joan Bruderer, Eileen Byers, Sue Riggs, Jim Van Gilder, Anita Wall and Marjene West
Wii Bowling
Jan. 31
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Jack Jereb, 457
2. Kay Hornsby and Johanna Karstoft, 426
3. John Timlin and Arlene Griggs, 355
High Individual Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft, 244
2. Jack Jereb 243
3. Joanie Jereb, 214
Most Strikes:
Jack Jereb, 9
Johanna Karstoft, 8
Joanie Jereb, 6
Successful Splits:
Joanie Jereb, 4
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Kay Hornsby, 1
Arlene Griggs, 1
Other player included: Linda Merrell
Feb. 7
High Team Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 535
2. John Timlin and Dorothy Logan, 399
3. Arlene Griggs and Jim Rafferty, 382
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 279
2. Johanna Karstoft, 256
3. Jack Jereb, 243
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 11
Johanna Karstoft, 10
Jim Rafferty, 8
Jack Jereb, 8
Successful Splits:
John Timlin, 3
Joanie Jereb, 1
Other player included: Kay Hornsby and Linda Merrell
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Jan. 20
1. Dianne Fenton
2. (tie) Marty Shantz
2. Carla Clevenger
Other player: Sue Kearns
Jan. 21
1. Susan Hehr
2. Carolyn Carollo
Other players: Carla Clavenger and Charlene Miller
Jan. 24
1. Barb Walker
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger
Jan. 28
1. Barb Walker
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller
Jan. 31
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Sue Kearns
Pinochle
Jan. 27
1. Jean Kirby
2. Karen Malicoat
3. Mark Pleasant
Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Mel Nomis and Gloria Culp
Bunco
Feb. 4
Most Naturals: Gloria Culp
Most Wins: Gail Heikkinen
Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Mary Grubb
