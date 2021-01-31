GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Jan. 21
First: Charlene Miller
Second: Kirk Meredith
Third: Debbie Leathers
Other players: Anne Vollmer, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Melba Liberty, Cleone Haughey, Mel Nomis, Shelly Meredith, Charlie Conroy and Kathy Tarter.
Jan. 28
First: Stephanie Majdic
Second: Charlene Miller
Third: James Baker
Other players: Anne Vollmer, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Larry Majdic, Mel Nomis, Cherlynn Legault, Myrna Graham, Charlie Conroy and Kathy Tarter.
