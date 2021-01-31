GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Jan. 21

First: Charlene Miller

Second: Kirk Meredith

Third: Debbie Leathers

Other players: Anne Vollmer, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Melba Liberty, Cleone Haughey, Mel Nomis, Shelly Meredith, Charlie Conroy and Kathy Tarter.

Jan. 28

First: Stephanie Majdic

Second: Charlene Miller

Third: James Baker

Other players: Anne Vollmer, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Larry Majdic, Mel Nomis, Cherlynn Legault, Myrna Graham, Charlie Conroy and Kathy Tarter.

