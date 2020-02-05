WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Jan. 29

1. Barbara Walker and Carla Clevenger

2. Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

3. Brad and Marge Nelson

Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Alice Paul, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib and Carole and Steve Myska.

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Pinochle

Jan. 30

1. Kevin Maloney

2. Keith Shiflett

3. Ann Strand-Budd

Other players included: Eileen Byers, Betty DuPape and Shannon Mahaffey

Mexican Train

Jan. 29

Table one:

1. Linda Merrell

2. Lowell Merrell

3. Gary Jensen

Table one:

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Sue McGuire

3. Darhl Simkin

Other players included: Shannon Mahaffey, Marjene West, Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Buddecke

Hand and Foot

Jan. 31

Table one: Verla Wilbourn and Darhl Simkin

Table two: Shannon Mahaffey, Marcia Buddecke and Sue Henning

Table three: Gary Jensen, Deb Willoughby and Bev Routh

Other players included: Betty DuPape, Kaylou Lightner, Beverly Reed, Joan Bruderer, Sue Riggs, Anita Wall and Verla Sabin

Wii Bowling

Jan. 31

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Jack Jereb, 457

2. Kay Hornsby and Johanna Karstoft, 426

3. John Timlin and Arlene Griggs, 355

High Individual Score:

1. Johanna Karstoft, 244

2. Jack Jereb 243

3. Joanie Jereb, 214

Most Strikes:

Jack Jereb, 9

Johanna Karstoft, 8

Joanie Jereb, 6

Successful Splits:

Joanie Jereb, 4

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Kay Hornsby, 1

Arlene Griggs, 1

Other player included: Linda Merrell

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Jan. 20

1. Dianne Fenton

2. (tie) Marty Shantz

2. Carla Clevenger

Other player: Sue Kearns

Jan. 21

1. Susan Hehr

2. Carolyn Carollo

Other players: Carla Clavenger and Charlene Miller

Jan. 24

1. Barb Walker

2. Sue Kearns

Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger

Pinochle

Jan. 27

1. Jean Kirby

2. Karen Malicoat

3. Mark Pleasant

Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Mel Nomis and Gloria Culp

