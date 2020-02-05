WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Jan. 29
1. Barbara Walker and Carla Clevenger
2. Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
3. Brad and Marge Nelson
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Alice Paul, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib and Carole and Steve Myska.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
Jan. 30
1. Kevin Maloney
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Ann Strand-Budd
Other players included: Eileen Byers, Betty DuPape and Shannon Mahaffey
Mexican Train
Jan. 29
Table one:
1. Linda Merrell
2. Lowell Merrell
3. Gary Jensen
Table one:
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Sue McGuire
3. Darhl Simkin
Other players included: Shannon Mahaffey, Marjene West, Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Buddecke
Hand and Foot
Jan. 31
Table one: Verla Wilbourn and Darhl Simkin
Table two: Shannon Mahaffey, Marcia Buddecke and Sue Henning
Table three: Gary Jensen, Deb Willoughby and Bev Routh
Other players included: Betty DuPape, Kaylou Lightner, Beverly Reed, Joan Bruderer, Sue Riggs, Anita Wall and Verla Sabin
Wii Bowling
Jan. 31
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Jack Jereb, 457
2. Kay Hornsby and Johanna Karstoft, 426
3. John Timlin and Arlene Griggs, 355
High Individual Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft, 244
2. Jack Jereb 243
3. Joanie Jereb, 214
Most Strikes:
Jack Jereb, 9
Johanna Karstoft, 8
Joanie Jereb, 6
Successful Splits:
Joanie Jereb, 4
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Kay Hornsby, 1
Arlene Griggs, 1
Other player included: Linda Merrell
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Jan. 20
1. Dianne Fenton
2. (tie) Marty Shantz
2. Carla Clevenger
Other player: Sue Kearns
Jan. 21
1. Susan Hehr
2. Carolyn Carollo
Other players: Carla Clavenger and Charlene Miller
Jan. 24
1. Barb Walker
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Ann Strand-Budd and Carla Clevenger
Pinochle
Jan. 27
1. Jean Kirby
2. Karen Malicoat
3. Mark Pleasant
Other players: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Mel Nomis and Gloria Culp
