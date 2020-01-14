WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Jan. 8
1. Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
2. Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik
3. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
Other teams included: Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Cheryl Confer and Dawna Seilbach and Carole and Steve Myska.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Jan. 8
Table one:
1. Linda Merrell
2. Gary Jensen
3. Marcia Buddecke
Table one:
1. Marjene West
2. Sue McGuire
3. Mary Lou Henderson
Other players included: Lowell Merrell, Darhl Simkin and Bob McCaskill.
Pinochle
Jan. 9
1. Kevin Maloney
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other players include: Eileen Byers, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen and Ann Strand-Budd.
Hand and Foot
Jan. 10
Table one: Shannon Mahaffey
Table two: Sue McGuire, Marjene West and Eileen Byers
Table three: Marian Remington, Deb Willoughby and Darhl Simkin
Other players included: Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Charlene Grissom, Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Kaylou Lightner, Beverly Reed, Joan Bruderer and Beverly Routh.
Wii Bowling
Jan. 10
High Team Score:
1. Steve Pilley and Dorothy Logan, 462
2. Joanie Jereb and Karen Pilley, 461
3.Jack Jereb and Gene Klapel, 433
High Individual Score:
1. Steve Pilley, 269
2. Joanie Jereb 267
3. Jack Jereb, 258
Most Strikes:
Steve Pilley, 10
Jack Jereb, 9
Joanie Jereb, 9
Johanna Karstoft, 5
John Timlin, 5
Karen Pilley, 5
Successful Splits:
Karen Pilley, 3
Steve Pilley, 2
Joanie Jereb, 2
Jack Jereb, 1
Other player included: Arlene Griggs, Kay Hornsby, Linda Merrell and Marian Remington.
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Jan. 2
1. Cherylnn Legault
2. Bo Riley
3. Karen Malicoat
Other players included: Charlene Miller, James Baker, Myrna Graham, Eva Wagner, Gloria Culp, Bonnie Riley, Debbie Leathers, Anne Vollmer, Melba Liberty, Cleone Haughey, Jean Kirby, Rose Lavoto, Larry Majdic, Stephanie Majdic, Kathy Tarter, Mark Pleasant and Gay Tollefson.
Jan. 6
1. Gloria Culp
2. Goldie Buckendorf
3. Kathy Tarter
Other players included: James Baker, Ann Lowe, Eva Wagner, Melba Liberty, Debbie Leathers, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Mel Nomis, bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Charlene Miller, Karen Malicoat, Cleone Haughey, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Cherylnn Legault and Jean Kirby.
Bunco
Jan. 8
Most Wins: Carmen Tune
Most Naturals: Ann Lowe, Gloria Culp and Mary Grubb
Othere players included: Linda Fuller, O'dell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Cleone Haughey, Gail Heikkinen, Wes Heikkinen and Goldie Buckendorf.
