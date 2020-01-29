YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Wii Bowling

Jan. 24

High Team Score:

1. Jack Jereb and Karen Pilley, 490

2. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 489

3. Dorothy Logan and Linda Merrell, 447

High Individual Score:

1. Jack Jereb, 279

2. Johanna Karstoft 253

3. (tie) Joanie Jereb, 236

3. (tie) Dorothy Logan, 236

Most Strikes:

Jack Jereb, 11

Johanna Karstoft, 8

Dorothy Logan, 7

Joanie Jereb, 7

Karen Pilley, 7

Successful Splits:

Kay Hornsby, 8

Joanie Jereb, 5

Miriam Remington, 1

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Karen Pilley, 1

John Timlin, 1

Others: Arlene Griggs and Steve Pilley

Pool Tournament

Jan. 23

Singles:

1. Larry Cauthorn

2. Dave Baer

3. Richard Rockey

Doubles:

1. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee

2. Dave Baer and Les Pickrell

3. Dennis Helms and Richard Rockey

Others: John Orr and Ron Niemi

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Jan. 16

1. James Baker

2. Cherylnn Legault

3. Gloria Culp

Others: Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Rose Lovato, Cleone Haughey, Jean Kirby, Debbie Leathers, Mark Pleasant, Gay Tollefson, Kathy Tarter and Charlene Miller

Jan. 20

1. Gloria Culp

2. Debbie Leathers

3. Charlene Miller

Others: James Baker, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Eva Wagner, Mel Nomis, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Ann Lowe, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Jean Kirby, Cherylnn Legault, Mark Pleasant and Rose Lovato

Bridge

Jan. 13

1. Marty Shantz

 2. Dianne Fenton

Others: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger

Jan. 14

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Charlene Miller

Others: Susan Hehr and Carolyn Carollo

Jan. 17

1. Barb Walker

2. Dianne Fenton

Others: Carla Clevenger and Marty Shantz

Bunco

Jan. 15

Most Naturals: Ann Lowe

Most Wins: Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Gloria Culp

Others: Joyce Gardiner, Linda Fuller, Mary Grubb, Eva Cauthorn, Malinda Roundy, Carmen Tune, Gail Heikkinen and Eva Wagner

Jan. 21

Most Naturals: Gail Heikken

Most Wins: Joyce Gardiner

Others: Malinda Roundy, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Evav Cauthorn, Carmen Tune, Ann Lowe, Mary Grubb, Stephanie Majdic, Cecil Woodward and Shirli Woodward

Pool Tournament

Jan. 9

Singles:

1. Roger Nielsen

2. Floyd Watkins

3. Dave Baer

Doubles:

1. Larry Cauthorn and Ranae Price

2. Ed Dupre and Ron Niemi

3. Dave Baer and Richard Rockey

