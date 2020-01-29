YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Wii Bowling
Jan. 24
High Team Score:
1. Jack Jereb and Karen Pilley, 490
2. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 489
3. Dorothy Logan and Linda Merrell, 447
High Individual Score:
1. Jack Jereb, 279
2. Johanna Karstoft 253
3. (tie) Joanie Jereb, 236
3. (tie) Dorothy Logan, 236
Most Strikes:
Jack Jereb, 11
Johanna Karstoft, 8
Dorothy Logan, 7
Joanie Jereb, 7
Karen Pilley, 7
Successful Splits:
Kay Hornsby, 8
Joanie Jereb, 5
Miriam Remington, 1
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Karen Pilley, 1
John Timlin, 1
Others: Arlene Griggs and Steve Pilley
Pool Tournament
Jan. 23
Singles:
1. Larry Cauthorn
2. Dave Baer
3. Richard Rockey
Doubles:
1. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee
2. Dave Baer and Les Pickrell
3. Dennis Helms and Richard Rockey
Others: John Orr and Ron Niemi
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Jan. 16
1. James Baker
2. Cherylnn Legault
3. Gloria Culp
Others: Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Rose Lovato, Cleone Haughey, Jean Kirby, Debbie Leathers, Mark Pleasant, Gay Tollefson, Kathy Tarter and Charlene Miller
Jan. 20
1. Gloria Culp
2. Debbie Leathers
3. Charlene Miller
Others: James Baker, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Eva Wagner, Mel Nomis, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Ann Lowe, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Jean Kirby, Cherylnn Legault, Mark Pleasant and Rose Lovato
Bridge
Jan. 13
1. Marty Shantz
2. Dianne Fenton
Others: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger
Jan. 14
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Charlene Miller
Others: Susan Hehr and Carolyn Carollo
Jan. 17
1. Barb Walker
2. Dianne Fenton
Others: Carla Clevenger and Marty Shantz
Bunco
Jan. 15
Most Naturals: Ann Lowe
Most Wins: Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Gloria Culp
Others: Joyce Gardiner, Linda Fuller, Mary Grubb, Eva Cauthorn, Malinda Roundy, Carmen Tune, Gail Heikkinen and Eva Wagner
Jan. 21
Most Naturals: Gail Heikken
Most Wins: Joyce Gardiner
Others: Malinda Roundy, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Evav Cauthorn, Carmen Tune, Ann Lowe, Mary Grubb, Stephanie Majdic, Cecil Woodward and Shirli Woodward
Pool Tournament
Jan. 9
Singles:
1. Roger Nielsen
2. Floyd Watkins
3. Dave Baer
Doubles:
1. Larry Cauthorn and Ranae Price
2. Ed Dupre and Ron Niemi
3. Dave Baer and Richard Rockey
