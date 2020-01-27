WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Jan. 15
1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
3. Carole and Steve Myska
Average pot: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Jan. 22
1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. Carole and Steve Myska
3. Suzanne and Paul Grasso
Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Games start at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART
RESULTS
Pinochle
Jan. 16
1. Gary Jensen
2. Anita Wall
3. Betty DuPape
Other players: Shannon Mahaffey and Keith Shiflett
Jan. 23
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Kevin Maloney
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other players: Eileen Byers, Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Carol Sundstrom and Keith Shiflett
Mexican train
Jan. 15
1. Bob McCaskll
2. Marcia Buddecke
3. Marjene West
Other players: Mary Lou Henderson and Gary Jensen
Jan. 22
Table one
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Marcia Buddecke
3. Gary Jensen
Table two
1. Sue McGuire
2. Daryl Simkin
3. Mary Lou Henderson
Other players: Shannon Mahaffey and Bob McCaskill
Hand and foot
Jan. 17
Table one: Marcia Buddecke, Deb Willoughby, Marjene West
Table two: Sandra Wadsworth
Table three: Eileen Byers, Bev Reed and Verla Sabin
Other players: Gary Jensen, Shannon Mahaffey, Joan Bruderer, Sue Riggs, Beverly Routh, Darhl Simkin, Sue McGuire and Marian Remington
Jan. 24
Table one: Gary Jensen, Linda Unger and Betty DuPape
Table two: Kaylou Lightner
Table three: Marjene West, Sue Henning and Darhl Simkin
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Beverly Reed, Eileen Byers, Shannon Mahaffee, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Beverly Routh, Anita Wall, and Jana Wilbourn
Wii bowling
Jan. 17
High team scores
1. Joanie Jereb and Karen Pilley, 470
2. Dorothy Logan and Steve Pilley, 437
3. Jack Jereb and Linda Merrell, 402
High individual scores
1. Joanie Jereb, 289
2. Steve Pilley 258
3. Jack Jereb, 227
Most strikes
Joanie Jereb, 10
Steve Pilley, 9
Jack Jereb, 9
Dorothy Logan, 6
Splits
Karen Pilley, 3
Dorothy Logan, 2
Steve Pilley, 2
Joanie Jereb, 1
Arlene Griggs, 1
Other player: Marian Remington
Jan. 24
High team scores
1. Jack Jereb and Karen Pilley, 490
2. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 489
3. Dorothy Logan and Linda Merrell, 447
High individual scores
1. Jack Jereb, 279
2. Johanna Karstoft 253
3. (tie) Joanie Jereb, 236
3. (tie) Dorothy Logan, 236
Most strikes
Jack Jereb, 11
Johanna Karstoft, 8
Dorothy Logan, 7
Joanie Jereb, 7
Karen Pilley, 7
Splits
Kay Hornsby, 8
Joanie Jereb, 5
Miriam Remington, 1
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Karen Pilley, 1
John Timlin, 1
Other players: Arlene Griggs and Steve Pilley
Pool tournament
Jan. 23
Singles
1. Larry Cauthorn
2. Dave Baer
3. Richard Rockey
Doubles
1. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee
2. Dave Baer and Les Pickrell
3. Dennis Helms and Richard Rockey
Other players: John Orr and Ron Niemi
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Jan. 16
1. James Baker
2. Cherylnn Legault
3. Gloria Culp
Other players: Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Rose Lovato, Cleone Haughey, Jean Kirby, Debbie Leathers, Mark Pleasant, Gay Tollefson, Kathy Tarter and Charlene Miller
Jan. 20
1. Gloria Culp
2. Debbie Leathers
3. Charlene Miller
Other players: James Baker, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Eva Wagner, Mel Nomis, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Ann Lowe, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Jean Kirby, Cherylnn Legault, Mark Pleasant and Rose Lovato
Bridge
Jan. 13
1. Marty Shantz
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger
Jan. 14
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Charlene Miller
Other players: Susan Hehr and Carolyn Carollo
Jan. 17
1. Barb Walker
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Marty Shantz
Bunco
Jan. 15
Most naturals: Ann Lowe
Most wins: Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Gloria Culp
Other players: Joyce Gardiner, Linda Fuller, Mary Grubb, Eva Cauthorn, Malinda Roundy, Carmen Tune, Gail Heikkinen and Eva Wagner
Jan. 21
Most naturals: Gail Heikken
Most wins: Joyce Gardiner
Other players: Malinda Roundy, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Evav Cauthorn, Carmen Tune, Ann Lowe, Mary Grubb, Stephanie Majdic, Cecil Woodward and Shirli Woodward
Pool tournament
Jan. 9
Singles
1. Roger Nielsen
2. Floyd Watkins
3. Dave Baer
Doubles
1. Larry Cauthorn and Ranae Price
2. Ed Dupre and Ron Niemi
3. Dave Baer and Richard Rockey
