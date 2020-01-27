WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Jan. 15

1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger

2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

3. Carole and Steve Myska

Average pot: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Jan. 22

1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger

2. Carole and Steve Myska

3. Suzanne and Paul Grasso

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Games start at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART

RESULTS

Pinochle

Jan. 16

1. Gary Jensen

2. Anita Wall

3. Betty DuPape

Other players: Shannon Mahaffey and Keith Shiflett

Jan. 23

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Kevin Maloney

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Other players: Eileen Byers, Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Carol Sundstrom and Keith Shiflett

Mexican train

Jan. 15

1. Bob McCaskll

2. Marcia Buddecke

3. Marjene West

Other players: Mary Lou Henderson and Gary Jensen

Jan. 22

Table one

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Marcia Buddecke

3. Gary Jensen

Table two

1. Sue McGuire

2. Daryl Simkin

3. Mary Lou Henderson

Other players: Shannon Mahaffey and Bob McCaskill

Hand and foot

Jan. 17

Table one: Marcia Buddecke, Deb Willoughby, Marjene West

Table two: Sandra Wadsworth

Table three: Eileen Byers, Bev Reed and Verla Sabin

Other players: Gary Jensen, Shannon Mahaffey, Joan Bruderer, Sue Riggs, Beverly Routh, Darhl Simkin, Sue McGuire and Marian Remington

Jan. 24

Table one: Gary Jensen, Linda Unger and Betty DuPape

Table two: Kaylou Lightner

Table three: Marjene West, Sue Henning and Darhl Simkin

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Beverly Reed, Eileen Byers, Shannon Mahaffee, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Beverly Routh, Anita Wall, and Jana Wilbourn

Wii bowling

Jan. 17

High team scores

1. Joanie Jereb and Karen Pilley, 470

2. Dorothy Logan and Steve Pilley, 437

3. Jack Jereb and Linda Merrell, 402

High individual scores

1. Joanie Jereb, 289

2. Steve Pilley 258

3. Jack Jereb, 227

Most strikes

Joanie Jereb, 10

Steve Pilley, 9

Jack Jereb, 9

Dorothy Logan, 6

Splits

Karen Pilley, 3

Dorothy Logan, 2

Steve Pilley, 2

Joanie Jereb, 1

Arlene Griggs, 1

Other player: Marian Remington

Jan. 24

High team scores

1. Jack Jereb and Karen Pilley, 490

2. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 489

3. Dorothy Logan and Linda Merrell, 447

High individual scores

1. Jack Jereb, 279

2. Johanna Karstoft 253

3. (tie) Joanie Jereb, 236

3. (tie) Dorothy Logan, 236

Most strikes

Jack Jereb, 11

Johanna Karstoft, 8

Dorothy Logan, 7

Joanie Jereb, 7

Karen Pilley, 7

Splits

Kay Hornsby, 8

Joanie Jereb, 5

Miriam Remington, 1

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Karen Pilley, 1

John Timlin, 1

Other players: Arlene Griggs and Steve Pilley

Pool tournament

Jan. 23

Singles

1. Larry Cauthorn

2. Dave Baer

3. Richard Rockey

Doubles

1. Larry Cauthorn and Joe McTee

2. Dave Baer and Les Pickrell

3. Dennis Helms and Richard Rockey

Other players: John Orr and Ron Niemi

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Jan. 16

1. James Baker

2. Cherylnn Legault

3. Gloria Culp

Other players: Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Eva Wagner, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Larry Majdic, Steph Majdic, Rose Lovato, Cleone Haughey, Jean Kirby, Debbie Leathers, Mark Pleasant, Gay Tollefson, Kathy Tarter and Charlene Miller

Jan. 20

1. Gloria Culp

2. Debbie Leathers

3. Charlene Miller

Other players: James Baker, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Eva Wagner, Mel Nomis, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Ann Lowe, Bo Riley, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Jean Kirby, Cherylnn Legault, Mark Pleasant and Rose Lovato

Bridge

Jan. 13

1. Marty Shantz

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger

Jan. 14

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Charlene Miller

Other players: Susan Hehr and Carolyn Carollo

Jan. 17

1. Barb Walker

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Marty Shantz

Bunco

Jan. 15

Most naturals: Ann Lowe

Most wins: Odell Fuller, Cleone Haughey and Gloria Culp

Other players: Joyce Gardiner, Linda Fuller, Mary Grubb, Eva Cauthorn, Malinda Roundy, Carmen Tune, Gail Heikkinen and Eva Wagner

Jan. 21

Most naturals: Gail Heikken

Most wins: Joyce Gardiner

Other players: Malinda Roundy, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Evav Cauthorn, Carmen Tune, Ann Lowe, Mary Grubb, Stephanie Majdic, Cecil Woodward and Shirli Woodward

Pool tournament

Jan. 9

Singles

1. Roger Nielsen

2. Floyd Watkins

3. Dave Baer

Doubles

1. Larry Cauthorn and Ranae Price

2. Ed Dupre and Ron Niemi

3. Dave Baer and Richard Rockey

