YOUNG AT HEART GAME RESULTS
ROCK SPRINGS — Listed are the game results from Young At Heart along with the dates they were played.
Mexican train, July 17
1. Darhl Simkin
2. Marjene West
3. Beverly Blackwell
Other players: Bob McCaskill, Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Buddecke
Pinochle, July 18
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Anita Wall
3. Eileen Byers
Other players: Eunice Kiernan, Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Jim Rafferty and Keith Shiflett
Hand and foot, July 19
Table 1 winners: Gary Jensen, Sue McGuire, and Eileen Byers
Table 2 winners: Beverly Reed, Amanda Eldridge and Marjene West
Hand and foot, July 12
Table 1 winners: Darhl Simkin, Charlene Grissom and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Table 2 winners: Beverly Reed, Sue Henning and Amanda Eldridge
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Sue McGuire, Beverly Routh, Marjene West and Bev Blackwell
Pinochle, July 12
1. Keith Shiflett
2. Betty DuPape
3. Georgeen Harris
Other players: Eunice Kiernan, Jim Rafferty, and Ann Strand-Budd
Mexican train, July 10
Table 1 winners
1. Darhl Simkin
2. Marilyn Bertoncelj
3. Lowell Merrell
Table 1 winners
1. Beverly Blackwell
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Marjene West
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Mary Lou Henderson
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bunco, July 9
Most naturals: Annabelle Martinez and Cleone Haughey
Most wins: Goldie Buckendorf
Other players: Diana Maley, Ann Lowe, Eva Cauthorn, Phyllis Bingham, Joyce Gardiner, Gail Heikkinen and Gloria Culp
Bridge, July 8
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Sue Kearns and Diane Woodd
Bridge, July 9
1. Charlene Miller
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Carla Clevenger & Diane Woodd
Pinochle, July 11
1. Gloria Culp
2. Anne Vollmer
3. Melba Liberty
Other players: Jean Kirby, Gay Tollefson, Stephanie Majdic, Rheta Eychner, Armella Freeman, Lila Seyersdahl, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Jug Lowell, Fred Linton, Eva Wagner, Fern Linton and Carol Lowell
Bridge, July 12
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Barb Walker and Diane Woodd
Bunco, July 16
Most naturals: Gldie Buckendorf and Joyce Gardner
Most wins: Cleone Haughey
Other players: Malinda Roundy, Linda Fuller, O’dell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Gaiil Heikkinen, Ann Lowe, Phyllis Bingham and Gloria Culp
Pinochle, July 18
1. Gloria Culp
2. Anne Vollmer
3. Jean Kirby
Other players: JAmes Baker, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter, Irene Kalivas, Eva Wagner, Melba Liberty, Gay Tollefson, Fred Linton and Charlene Miller
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
Bridge, July 10
1. Carol and Steve Myska
2. Ann Strand-Budd and Betty DuPape
Other teams: Mary Lou Jessen and Sue Kearns, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Lois Zebre, Donna Seilbach and Paul Costantino, and Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger
Bridge, July 17
1. Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. Paul and Brett Costantino
Other teams: Sheila Schrib and Alice Paul, Ann Strand-Budd and Betty DuPape, Mary Lou Jessen and Sue Kearns, and Mary Jo Kershisnik and Lois Zebre
Games are played starting at noon Wednesday at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.
