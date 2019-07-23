YOUNG AT HEART GAME RESULTS

ROCK SPRINGS — Listed are the game results from Young At Heart along with the dates they were played.

Mexican train, July 17

1. Darhl Simkin

2. Marjene West

3. Beverly Blackwell

Other players: Bob McCaskill, Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Buddecke

Pinochle, July 18

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Anita Wall

3. Eileen Byers

Other players: Eunice Kiernan, Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Jim Rafferty and Keith Shiflett

Hand and foot, July 19

Table 1 winners: Gary Jensen, Sue McGuire, and Eileen Byers

Table 2 winners: Beverly Reed, Amanda Eldridge and Marjene West

Hand and foot, July 12

Table 1 winners: Darhl Simkin, Charlene Grissom and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Table 2 winners: Beverly Reed, Sue Henning and Amanda Eldridge

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Betty DuPape, Sue McGuire, Beverly Routh, Marjene West and Bev Blackwell

Pinochle, July 12

1. Keith Shiflett

2. Betty DuPape

3. Georgeen Harris

Other players: Eunice Kiernan, Jim Rafferty, and Ann Strand-Budd

Mexican train, July 10

Table 1 winners

1. Darhl Simkin

2. Marilyn Bertoncelj

3. Lowell Merrell

Table 1 winners

1. Beverly Blackwell

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Marjene West

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Mary Lou Henderson

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bunco, July 9

Most naturals: Annabelle Martinez and Cleone Haughey

Most wins: Goldie Buckendorf

Other players: Diana Maley, Ann Lowe, Eva Cauthorn, Phyllis Bingham, Joyce Gardiner, Gail Heikkinen and Gloria Culp

Bridge, July 8

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Sue Kearns and Diane Woodd

Bridge, July 9

1. Charlene Miller

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Carla Clevenger & Diane Woodd

Pinochle, July 11

1. Gloria Culp

2. Anne Vollmer

3. Melba Liberty

Other players: Jean Kirby, Gay Tollefson, Stephanie Majdic, Rheta Eychner, Armella Freeman, Lila Seyersdahl, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Jug Lowell, Fred Linton, Eva Wagner, Fern Linton and Carol Lowell

Bridge, July 12

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Barb Walker and Diane Woodd

Bunco, July 16

Most naturals: Gldie Buckendorf and Joyce Gardner

Most wins: Cleone Haughey

Other players: Malinda Roundy, Linda Fuller, O’dell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Gaiil Heikkinen, Ann Lowe, Phyllis Bingham and Gloria Culp

Pinochle, July 18

1. Gloria Culp

2. Anne Vollmer

3. Jean Kirby

Other players: JAmes Baker, Cleone Haughey, Kathy Tarter, Irene Kalivas, Eva Wagner, Melba Liberty, Gay Tollefson, Fred Linton and Charlene Miller

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Bridge, July 10

1. Carol and Steve Myska

2. Ann Strand-Budd and Betty DuPape

Other teams: Mary Lou Jessen and Sue Kearns, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Lois Zebre, Donna Seilbach and Paul Costantino, and Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger

Bridge, July 17

1. Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger

2. Paul and Brett Costantino

Other teams: Sheila Schrib and Alice Paul, Ann Strand-Budd and Betty DuPape, Mary Lou Jessen and Sue Kearns, and Mary Jo Kershisnik and Lois Zebre

Games are played starting at noon Wednesday at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.

