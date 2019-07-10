Young At Heart game results

ROCK SPRINGS — Listed are the game results from Young At Heart along with the dates they were played.

Mexican Train, July 3

First place: Marcia Buddecke

Second place: Marjene West

Third place: Betty DuPape

Also playing: Beverly Blackwell

Golden Hour Senior Center game results

GREEN RIVER — Listed are the game results from Golden Hour along with the dates they were played.

Bunco, July 2

Most Naturals: Gail Heikkinen

Most Wins: Goldie Buckendorf

Also playing: Malinda Roundy, Ann Lowe, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, O’dell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Joyce Gardiner, Gloria Culp, Phyllis Bingham and Kathy Tarter.

Bridge, July 1

1st: Shari Uhls

2nd: Carla Clevenger

Also playing: Sue Kearns and Dianne Fenton.

Bridge, July 2

1st: Susan Hehr

2nd: Carla Clevenger

Also playing: Charlene Miller and Diane Woodd.

Pinochle, July 8

1st: Charlene Miller

2nd: Ann Lowe

3rd: Gloria Culp

Also playing: James Baker, Melba Liberty, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Karen Malicoat, Ellen Bernatis, Anne Vollmer, Goldie Buckendorf, Phyllis Bingham, Rheta Eychner, Jean Kirby, Irene Kalivas, Kathy Tarter, Marko Pleasant, Armella Freeman, John Shanebrook and Fred Linton.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.