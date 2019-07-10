Young At Heart game results
ROCK SPRINGS — Listed are the game results from Young At Heart along with the dates they were played.
Mexican Train, July 3
First place: Marcia Buddecke
Second place: Marjene West
Third place: Betty DuPape
Also playing: Beverly Blackwell
Golden Hour Senior Center game results
GREEN RIVER — Listed are the game results from Golden Hour along with the dates they were played.
Bunco, July 2
Most Naturals: Gail Heikkinen
Most Wins: Goldie Buckendorf
Also playing: Malinda Roundy, Ann Lowe, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, O’dell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Joyce Gardiner, Gloria Culp, Phyllis Bingham and Kathy Tarter.
Bridge, July 1
1st: Shari Uhls
2nd: Carla Clevenger
Also playing: Sue Kearns and Dianne Fenton.
Bridge, July 2
1st: Susan Hehr
2nd: Carla Clevenger
Also playing: Charlene Miller and Diane Woodd.
Pinochle, July 8
1st: Charlene Miller
2nd: Ann Lowe
3rd: Gloria Culp
Also playing: James Baker, Melba Liberty, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Karen Malicoat, Ellen Bernatis, Anne Vollmer, Goldie Buckendorf, Phyllis Bingham, Rheta Eychner, Jean Kirby, Irene Kalivas, Kathy Tarter, Marko Pleasant, Armella Freeman, John Shanebrook and Fred Linton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.