WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
March 11
1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. Carole and Steve Myska
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Dawna Seilback, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
Games are cancelled for the March 18 games.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
March 11
Table 1:
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Table 2:
1. Darhl Simkin
2. Gene Klapel
3. Sue McGuire
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Diane Roccabruna, Betty DuPape, Marjene West and Joi Jensen
Pinochle
March 12
1. Jim Rafferty
2. Anita Wall
3. Georgeen Harris
Other players: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Shannon Mahaffey and Keith Shiflett
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pool Tournament
March 12
Singles
1. Richard Rockey
2. Dave Baer
3. Ray McLain
Doubles
1. Roger Nielsen and Dwain Driggs
2. Larry Cauthorn and Phil Mair
3. John Orr and Joe McTee
Pinochle
March 12
1. Jean Kirby
2. Melba Liberty
3. James Baker
Other players: Myrna Graham, Karen Malicoat, Debbie Leathers, Eva Wagner, Cherylnn Legault, Anne Vollmer, Larry Majdic, Stephanie Majdic, Cleone Haughey, Mark Pleasant, Gay Tollefson, Charlene Miller and Gloria Culp
