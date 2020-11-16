YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Nov. 11
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Marcia Buddecke
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Pinochle
Nov. 12
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Betty DuPape
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other player: Gerogeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Jerry Nash and Keith Shiflett
Wii Bowling
Nov. 13
High Team Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 505
2. John Timlin and Arlene Griggs, 353
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 269
2. Johanna Karstoft, 236
3. John Timlin, 193
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 10
Johanna Karstoft, 8
Arlene Griggs, 4
Successful Splits:
Arlene Griggs, 2
