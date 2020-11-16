YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Nov. 11

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Marcia Buddecke

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Pinochle

Nov. 12

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Betty DuPape

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Other player: Gerogeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Jerry Nash and Keith Shiflett

Wii Bowling

Nov. 13

High Team Score:

1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 505

2. John Timlin and Arlene Griggs, 353

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 269

2. Johanna Karstoft, 236

3. John Timlin, 193

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 10

Johanna Karstoft, 8

Arlene Griggs, 4

Successful Splits:

Arlene Griggs, 2

