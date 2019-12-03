YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Nov. 27

1. Barbara Hartley

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Betty DuPape

Other players: Marjene West and Mary Lou Henderson

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bunco

Nov. 26, 2019

Most Wins: Mary Grubb

Most Naturals: Gail Heikkinen

Other playing: Charlie Stanley, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe and Diana Maley

Pinochle

Nov. 25, 2019

1. Mark Pleasant

2. Goldie Buckendorf

3. Gloria Culp

Other players include: Ellen Bernatis, Melba Liberty, Eva Wagner, Jean Kirby, Steph Majdic, Kathy Tarter, Karen Malicoat, Cleone Haughey, Charlene Miller, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Cherylnn Legault and Ann Lowe

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.