YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Nov. 27
1. Barbara Hartley
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Betty DuPape
Other players: Marjene West and Mary Lou Henderson
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bunco
Nov. 26, 2019
Most Wins: Mary Grubb
Most Naturals: Gail Heikkinen
Other playing: Charlie Stanley, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Gloria Culp, Ann Lowe and Diana Maley
Pinochle
Nov. 25, 2019
1. Mark Pleasant
2. Goldie Buckendorf
3. Gloria Culp
Other players include: Ellen Bernatis, Melba Liberty, Eva Wagner, Jean Kirby, Steph Majdic, Kathy Tarter, Karen Malicoat, Cleone Haughey, Charlene Miller, Myrna Graham, Anne Vollmer, Cherylnn Legault and Ann Lowe
