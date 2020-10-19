YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Oct. 14

Table one:

1. Marilyn Bertoncelj

2. Marcia Buddecke

3. Darhl Simkin

Table two:

1. Gary Jensen

2. Betty DuPape

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Other player: Lowell Merrell

Pinochle

Oct. 15

1. Gary Jensen

2. Gerogeen Harris

3. Eunice Kiernan

Other player: Betty DuPape, Shannon Mahaffey and Ann Strand-Budd

Hand and Foot

Oct. 16

Table one: 1. Beverly Routh, 2. Beulah Doyle and 3. Betty DuPape

Table two: 1. Sue Riggs, 2. Darhl Simkin and 3. Charlene Grissom

Other players: Gary Jensen, Amanda Eldridge Shannon Mahaffey, Beverly Reed, Sandra Wadsworth and Eileen Byrd

Wii Bowling

Oct. 16

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 410

2. Arlene Griggs and Johanna Karstoft, 395

3. John Timlin and Dorothy Logan, 393

High Individual Score:

1. Johanna Karstoft, 224

2. Joanie Jereb, 212

3. Dorothy Logan, 204

Most Strikes:

Johanna Karstoft, 6

Joanie Jereb, 6

Dorothy Logan, 6

Successful Splits:

John Timlin, 3

Dorothy Logan, 3

Joanie Jereb, 2

