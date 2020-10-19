YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Oct. 14
Table one:
1. Marilyn Bertoncelj
2. Marcia Buddecke
3. Darhl Simkin
Table two:
1. Gary Jensen
2. Betty DuPape
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other player: Lowell Merrell
Pinochle
Oct. 15
1. Gary Jensen
2. Gerogeen Harris
3. Eunice Kiernan
Other player: Betty DuPape, Shannon Mahaffey and Ann Strand-Budd
Hand and Foot
Oct. 16
Table one: 1. Beverly Routh, 2. Beulah Doyle and 3. Betty DuPape
Table two: 1. Sue Riggs, 2. Darhl Simkin and 3. Charlene Grissom
Other players: Gary Jensen, Amanda Eldridge Shannon Mahaffey, Beverly Reed, Sandra Wadsworth and Eileen Byrd
Wii Bowling
Oct. 16
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 410
2. Arlene Griggs and Johanna Karstoft, 395
3. John Timlin and Dorothy Logan, 393
High Individual Score:
1. Johanna Karstoft, 224
2. Joanie Jereb, 212
3. Dorothy Logan, 204
Most Strikes:
Johanna Karstoft, 6
Joanie Jereb, 6
Dorothy Logan, 6
Successful Splits:
John Timlin, 3
Dorothy Logan, 3
Joanie Jereb, 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.