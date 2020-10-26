YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Oct. 21
Table one:
1. Marcia Buddecke
2. Lowell Merrell
3. Marilyn Bertoncelj
Table two:
1. Gary Jensen
2. Betty DuPape
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other player: Lowell Merrell
Pinochle
Oct. 22
1. Ann Strand-Budd and Gerogeen Harris
2. Eunice Kiernan and Gary Jensen
Other player: Eileen Byers
Hand and Foot
Oct. 23
Table one: Amanda Eldridge, Beverly Reed and Eileen Byers
Table two: Sandra Wadsworth, Marcia Buddecke and Sue McGuire
Other players: Charlene Grissom, Gary Jensen, Joanie Bruderer, Deb Willoughby, Sue Riggs and Darhl Simkin
Wii Bowling
Oct. 23
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 444
2. Dorothy Logan and Arlene Griggs, 438
3. Johanna Karstoft and John Timlin, 399
High Individual Score:
1. Dorothy Logan, 278
2. Joanie Jereb, 266
3. Johanna Karstoft, 226
Most Strikes:
Dorothy Logan, 10
Joanie Jereb, 8
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Successful Splits:
Dorothy Logan, 3
Kay Hornsby, 2
Arlene Griggs, 2
