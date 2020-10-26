YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Oct. 21

Table one:

1. Marcia Buddecke

2. Lowell Merrell

3. Marilyn Bertoncelj

Table two:

1. Gary Jensen

2. Betty DuPape

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Other player: Lowell Merrell

Pinochle

Oct. 22

1. Ann Strand-Budd and Gerogeen Harris

2. Eunice Kiernan and Gary Jensen

Other player: Eileen Byers

Hand and Foot

Oct. 23

Table one: Amanda Eldridge, Beverly Reed and Eileen Byers

Table two: Sandra Wadsworth, Marcia Buddecke and Sue McGuire

Other players: Charlene Grissom, Gary Jensen, Joanie Bruderer, Deb Willoughby, Sue Riggs and Darhl Simkin

Wii Bowling

Oct. 23

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Kay Hornsby, 444

2. Dorothy Logan and Arlene Griggs, 438

3. Johanna Karstoft and John Timlin, 399

High Individual Score:

1. Dorothy Logan, 278

2. Joanie Jereb, 266

3. Johanna Karstoft, 226

Most Strikes:

Dorothy Logan, 10

Joanie Jereb, 8

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Successful Splits:

Dorothy Logan, 3

Kay Hornsby, 2

Arlene Griggs, 2

