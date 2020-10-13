YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Oct. 7

Table one:

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Shannon Mahaffey

3. Betty DuPape

Table two:

1. Darhl Simkin

2. Sue McGuire

3. Marcia Buddecke

Other players: Gary Jensen and Barb Hartley

Pinochle

Oct. 8

1. Eunice Kiernan

2. Ann Strand-Budd

3. Gerogeen Harris

Other player: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen and Shannon Mahaffey

Hand and Foot

Oct. 9

Table one: Marcia Buddecke

Table two: Gary Jensen , Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape

Other players: Beulah Doyle, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Darhl Simkin, and Sandra Wadsworth

Wii Bowling

Oct. 9

High Team Score:

1. Dorothy Logan and Joanie Jereb, 440

2. John Timlin and Kay Hornsby, 393

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 237

2. Johanna Karstoft, 227

3. Dorothy Logan, 203

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 7

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Dorothy Logan, 5

Kay Hornsby, 4

John Timlin, 4

Successful Splits:

Dorothy Logan, 2

Joanie Jereb, 1

Kay Hornsby, 1

