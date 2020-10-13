YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Oct. 7
Table one:
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Shannon Mahaffey
3. Betty DuPape
Table two:
1. Darhl Simkin
2. Sue McGuire
3. Marcia Buddecke
Other players: Gary Jensen and Barb Hartley
Pinochle
Oct. 8
1. Eunice Kiernan
2. Ann Strand-Budd
3. Gerogeen Harris
Other player: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen and Shannon Mahaffey
Hand and Foot
Oct. 9
Table one: Marcia Buddecke
Table two: Gary Jensen , Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape
Other players: Beulah Doyle, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Darhl Simkin, and Sandra Wadsworth
Wii Bowling
Oct. 9
High Team Score:
1. Dorothy Logan and Joanie Jereb, 440
2. John Timlin and Kay Hornsby, 393
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 237
2. Johanna Karstoft, 227
3. Dorothy Logan, 203
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 7
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Dorothy Logan, 5
Kay Hornsby, 4
John Timlin, 4
Successful Splits:
Dorothy Logan, 2
Joanie Jereb, 1
Kay Hornsby, 1
