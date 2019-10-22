WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Oct. 16

1. Lois Zebre and Alice Paul

2 (tie). Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

2 (tie). Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Other teams: Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Alice Paul and Mary Lou Jessen and Steve and Carole Myska

Games start at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Sue Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican train

Oct. 16

1. Daryl Simkin

2. Marcia Buddecke

3. Bob McCaskill

Other players: Marjene West and Mary Lou Henderson

Pinochle

Oct. 17

1. Betty DuPape

2. Jim Rafferty

3. Keith Shiflett

Other players: Georgeen Harris

Hand and foot

Oct. 18

Table one winner: Joan Burderer

Table two winners: Margene West, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Sue Henning, Sue McGuire, Debra Willoughby and Sue Riggs

Wii bowling

Oct. 18

High team scores

1. Dorothy Logan and Johanna Karstoft, 458

2. Kay Hornsby and Jim Rafferty, 397

3. Gene Klapel and Dessie Ball, 374

High individual scores

1. Dessie Ball, 236

2. Dorothy Logan, 235

3. Jim Raffty, 226

Most strikes

Dessie Ball, 7

Jim Rafferty, 6

Dorothy Logan, 6

Johanna Karstoft, 5

Splits

Kay Hornsby, 2

John Timlin, 1

Arlene Griggs, 1

Other players: Gene Klapel and Mariam Remmington

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Oct 11

1. Susan Hehr

2. Ann Strand

Bunco

Oct. 15

Most naturals: Stephanie Majdic

Most wins: Larry Majdic

Other players: Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Gail Heikkinen, Eva Wagner, Gloria Culp, Cleone Haughey, Carmen Tune and Mary Grubb,

Pinochle

Oct. 21

1. Karen Malicoat

2. Larry Majdic

3. Rob Kern

Other players: James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Ann Lowe, Goldie Buckendorf, Rheta Eychner, Charlene Miller, Stephanie Majdic, Penny Kern, Gloria Culp and Mark Pleasant

