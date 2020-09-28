YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Sept. 23
1. Marcia Buddecke
2. Sue McGuire
3. Lowell Merrell
Other players: Shannon Mahaffey and Betty DuPape
Pinochle
Sept. 24
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Jim Rafferty
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other player: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen and Eunice Kiernan
Hand and Foot
Sept. 25
Table one: Sue McGuire, Marcia Buddecke and Beverly Routh
Table two: Charlene Grissom and Sandra Wadsworth
Other players: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Darhl Simkin, and Marjene West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.