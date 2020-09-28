YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Sept. 23

1. Marcia Buddecke

2. Sue McGuire

3. Lowell Merrell

Other players: Shannon Mahaffey and Betty DuPape

Pinochle

Sept. 24

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Jim Rafferty

3. Shannon Mahaffey

Other player: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen and Eunice Kiernan

Hand and Foot

Sept. 25

Table one: Sue McGuire, Marcia Buddecke and Beverly Routh

Table two: Charlene Grissom and Sandra Wadsworth

Other players: Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Darhl Simkin, and Marjene West

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.