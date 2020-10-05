YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Sept. 30
Table one:
1. Betty DuPape
2. Barb Hartley
3. Marcia Buddecke
Table two:
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Marilyn Bertoncelj
3. Shannon Mahaffey
Other players: Darhl Simkin and Gary Jensen,
Pinochle
Oct. 1
1. Eunice Kiernan
2. Jim Rafferty
3. Ann Strand-Budd
Other player: Betty DuPape, Gerogeen Harris and Shannon Mahaffey
