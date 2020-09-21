YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Sept. 9

1. Darhl Simkin

2. Betty DuPape

3. Bob McCaskill

Sept. 16

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Marcia Buddecke

Other player: Betty DuPape

Pinochle

Sept. 10

1. Gary Jensen

2. Jim Rafferty

3. Ann Strand-Budd

Other player: Betty DuPape

Sept. 17

1. Shannon Mahaffey

2. Georgeen Harris

3. Gary Jensen

Other players: Betty DuPape, Jim Rafferty and Ann Strand-Budd

Hand and Foot

Sept. 11

Table one: Sandra Wadsworth and Darhl Simkin

Table two: Deb Willoughby and Gary Jensen

Other players: Joan Bruderer, Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Sue McGuire, Beverly Reed and Marjene West

