WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
September 11
1. Lynn Zumbrennen and Mary Pat Perkins
2. Lois Zebre and Alice Paul
Average pot: Carole and Steve Myska
Other teams included: Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd and Suzanne and Paul Grasso.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Sue Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
Sept. 12
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Verla Sabin
Other players: Betty DuPape Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Eunice Kiernan, Jim Rafferty and Anita Wall.
Hand and Foot
Sept. 6
Table one winners: Betty DuPape, Marjene West and Beverly Routh
Table two winners: Kaylou Lightner, Sue McGuire and Gary Jensen
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Georgeen Harris, Sue Henning, Sarhl Simkin and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Mexican Train
Sept. 11
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Linda Merrell
3. Bob McCaskill
Other players: Mary Lou Henderson and Marilyn Bertoncelj
Hand and Foot
Sept. 13
Table 1: Marcia Buddeckeand Sandra Wadsworth
Table 2: Bevery Routh
Table 3: Beverly Reed, Gary Jensen and Betty DuPape
Other players: Sue Henning, Marian Remington, Marjene West and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Wii Bowling
Sept. 13
High Team Score:
1. Jack Jereb and Joanie Jereb, 461
2. Dessie Ball and Johanna Karstoft, 433
3. John Timlin and Dorothy Logan, 425
High Individual Score:
1. Steve Pilley, 268
2. Joanie Jereb, 259
3. Dessie ball, 246
Most Strikes:
Steve Pilley, 9
Joanie Jereb, 9
Dessie Ball, 7
John Timlin, 7
Dorothy Logan, 6
Successful Splits:
Joanie jereb, 2
Jim Rafferty, 1
Dorothy Logan, 1
Kay Hornsby, 1
Other players: Gene Klapel, Hendricka Baker and Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Sept. 3
1. Charlene Miller
2. Penny Kern
Other players: Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger
Sept. 6
1. Barb Walker
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Sue Kearns
Pinochle
Sept. 9
1. Kathy Tarter
2. Gloria Culp
3. Goldie Buckendorf
Other players: James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Larry Majdic, Stephanie Majdic, Ann Lowe, Cherlynn Legault, Jean Kirby, Rose Lovato and Charlene Miller
Bunco
Sept. 10
Most Naturals: Melinda Roundy and Joyce Gardner
Most Wins: Eva Cauthorn
Other players: Linda Fuller, O'dell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Diana Maley, Carmen Tune, Goldie Buckendorf and Ann Lowe
