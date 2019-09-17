WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

September 11

1. Lynn Zumbrennen and Mary Pat Perkins

2. Lois Zebre and Alice Paul

Average pot: Carole and Steve Myska

Other teams included: Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd and Suzanne and Paul Grasso.

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Sue Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Pinochle

Sept. 12

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Keith Shiflett

3. Verla Sabin

Other players: Betty DuPape Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Eunice Kiernan, Jim Rafferty and Anita Wall.

Hand and Foot

Sept. 6

Table one winners: Betty DuPape, Marjene West and Beverly Routh

Table two winners: Kaylou Lightner, Sue McGuire and Gary Jensen

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Georgeen Harris, Sue Henning, Sarhl Simkin and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Mexican Train

Sept. 11

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Linda Merrell

3. Bob McCaskill

Other players: Mary Lou Henderson and Marilyn Bertoncelj

Hand and Foot

Sept. 13

Table 1: Marcia Buddeckeand Sandra Wadsworth

Table 2: Bevery Routh

Table 3: Beverly Reed, Gary Jensen and Betty DuPape

Other players: Sue Henning, Marian Remington, Marjene West and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Wii Bowling

Sept. 13

High Team Score:

1. Jack Jereb and Joanie Jereb, 461

2. Dessie Ball and Johanna Karstoft, 433

3. John Timlin and Dorothy Logan, 425

High Individual Score:

1. Steve Pilley, 268

2. Joanie Jereb, 259

3. Dessie ball, 246

Most Strikes:

Steve Pilley, 9

Joanie Jereb, 9

Dessie Ball, 7

John Timlin, 7

Dorothy Logan, 6

Successful Splits:

Joanie jereb, 2

Jim Rafferty, 1

Dorothy Logan, 1

Kay Hornsby, 1

Other players: Gene Klapel, Hendricka Baker and Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Sept. 3

1. Charlene Miller

2. Penny Kern

Other players: Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger

Sept. 6

1. Barb Walker

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Sue Kearns

Pinochle

Sept. 9

1. Kathy Tarter

2. Gloria Culp

3. Goldie Buckendorf

Other players: James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Larry Majdic, Stephanie Majdic, Ann Lowe, Cherlynn Legault, Jean Kirby, Rose Lovato and Charlene Miller

Bunco

Sept. 10

Most Naturals: Melinda Roundy and Joyce Gardner

Most Wins: Eva Cauthorn

Other players: Linda Fuller, O'dell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Diana Maley, Carmen Tune, Goldie Buckendorf and Ann Lowe

