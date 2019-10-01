YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Sept. 25
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Darhl Simkin
3. Beverly Blackwell
Other players: Marilyn Bertoncelj, iMary Lou Henderson, Marjene West and Marcia Buddecke
Pool Tournament
Sept. 26
Single
1. Larry Cauthorn
2. Joe McTee
3. Richard Rockey
Doubles
1. Roger Nielson and Harold Stanton
2. Larry Cauthorn and Richard Rockey
3.George Nicksich and Joe McTee
Pinochle
Sept. 26
1. Jim Rafferty
2. Ann Strand-Budd
3. Keith Shiflett
Other player: Betty DuPape
Hand and foot
Sept. 27
Table one winners: Beverly Routh and Marjene West
Table two winners: Marcia Buddecke and Mariam Remmington
Table three winner: Sue Riggs
Other players: Betty DuPape, Kaylou Lightner, Beverly Reed, Sue McGuire, Sandra Wadsworth and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Wii bowling
Sept. 27
Highest team scores
1. Dessie Ball and Steve Pilley, 492
2. Joanie Jereb and Miriam Remmington, 457
3. Jack Jereb and John Timlin, 451
Highest individual scores
1. Joanie Jereb, 258
2. Dessie Ball, 248
3. Karen Pilley, 244
Most strikes
Dessie Ball, 9
Joanie Jereb, 8
Karen Pilley, 8
John Timlin, 7
Splits
John Timlin, 5
Kay Hornsby, 2
Jim Rafferty, 2
Joanie Jereb, 1
Miriam Remmington, 1
Dessie Ball, 1
Karen Pilley, 1
Steve Pilley, 1
Other players: Johanna Karstoft, Gene Klapel and Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Sept. 24
1. Charlene Miller
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Ann Strand
Sept. 27
1. Jona Jimeno
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Barb Walker and Sue Kearns
Bunco
Sept. 24
Most naturals: O'dell Fuller, Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf and Linda Fuller
Most wins: Cleone Haughey
Other players: Joyce Gardiner, Carmen Tune, Gloria Culp, Gail Heikkinen, Eva Cauthorn, Diana Maley, Rita James and Steph Majdic
Pinochle
Sept. 30
1. Larry Majdic
2. Stephanie Majdic
3. Goldie Buckendorf
Other players: James Baker, Goldie Buckendorf, Anne Vollmer, Malba Liberty, Charlene Miller, Cleone Haughey, Ellen Bernatis, Kathy Tarter, Cherylnn Legault, Anrmella Freeman, Fred Linton, Rob Kern, Gloria Culp and Ann Lowe
