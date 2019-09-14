WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Sept. 5

1. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

2. Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Carole and Steve Myska

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Pinochle

Sept. 5

1. Betty DuPape

2. Ann Strand-Budd

3. Eunice Kiernan

Other players: Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Jim Rafferty and Keith Shiflett

Hand and foot

Sept. 6

Table one winners: Betty DuPape, Marjene West and Beverly Routh

Table two winners: Kaylou Lightner, Sue McGuire and Gary Jensen

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Georgeen Harris, Sue Henning, Sarhl Simkin and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Mexican Train

Sept. 4

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Marcia Buddecke

Other players: Mary Lou Henderson, Marilyn Bertoncelj, Marjene West and Darhl Simkin

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Aug. 26

1. Penny Kern

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger

Aug. 27

1. Charlene Miller

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Joyce Vesco and Penny Kern

Aug. 30

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Joyce Vesco and Penny Kern

Pinochle

Aug. 29

1. Charlene Miller

2. Melba Liberty

3. Anne Vollmer

Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Larry Majdic, Stephanie Majdic, Jean Kirby, Cleone Haughey, Eva Wagner, Gloria Culp and Gay Tollefson

