YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Hand and Foot
March 16
Table one: Shannon Mahaffey, Beverly Reed and Sue Riggs
Table two: Beverly Routh
Other players: Joan Bruderer, Marcia Buddecke, Gary Jensen, Margene West and Deb Willoughby
Wii Bowling
March 13
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Jim Rafferty, 488
2. Jack Jereb and John Timlin, 434
3. Dorothy Logan and Gene Klapel, 376
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 264
2. Jack Jereb, 259
3. Johanna Karstoft, 257
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 9
Johanna Karstoft, 9
Jack Jereb, 8
Jim Rafferty, 6
Successful Splits:
Joanie Jereb, 2
John Timlin, 2
Dorothy Logan,
Gene Klapel, 1
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
March 10
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Carolyn Carrollo and Charlene Miller
March 13
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Sue Kearns
