YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Hand and Foot

March 16

Table one: Shannon Mahaffey, Beverly Reed and Sue Riggs

Table two: Beverly Routh

Other players: Joan Bruderer, Marcia Buddecke, Gary Jensen, Margene West and Deb Willoughby

Wii Bowling

March 13

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Jim Rafferty, 488

2. Jack Jereb and John Timlin, 434

3. Dorothy Logan and Gene Klapel, 376

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 264

2. Jack Jereb, 259

3. Johanna Karstoft, 257

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 9

Johanna Karstoft, 9

Jack Jereb, 8

Jim Rafferty, 6

Successful Splits:

Joanie Jereb, 2

John Timlin, 2

Dorothy Logan,

Gene Klapel, 1

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

March 10

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Carolyn Carrollo and Charlene Miller

March 13

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Sue Kearns

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.