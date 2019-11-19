WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Nov. 13

1. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

2. Steve Myska and Alice Paul

3. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd

Average pot: Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen and Carla Clevenger and Penny Kern

Games start at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican train

Nov. 13

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Marilyn Bertoncelj

3. Marcia Buddecke

Other players: Eunice Kiernan, Marjene West and Barbara Hartley

Pinochle

Nov. 14

1. Keith Shiflettt

2. Ann Strand-Budd

3. Carol Surdstrem

Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris and Gary Jensen

Hand and foot

Nov. 15

Table one: Beverly Reed, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Betty DuPape

Table two: Gary Jensen and Marcia Buddecke

Table three: Sue Riggs and Beverly Routh

Other players: Charlene Grissom, Marian Remington, Verla Saber, Sue McGuire, Darhl Simkin, Sandra Wadsworth and Marjene West

Wii bowling

Nov. 15

High team scores

1. Joanie Jereb and Maria Remington, 446

2. Dessie Ball and Dorothy Logan, 435

3.Karen Pilley and John Timlin, 412

High individual scores

1. Joanie Jereb, 289

2. Dorothy Logan, 257

3. Johanna Karstoft, 237

Most strikes

Joanie Jereb, 10

Dorothy Logan, 9

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Splits

John Timlin, 2

Dessie Ball, 1

Mariam Remington, 1

Kay Hornsby, 1

Other player: Jack Jereb, Steve Pilley and Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Nov. 14

1. Rheta Eychner

2. Stephanie Majdic

3. Eva Wagner

Other players: Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Myrna Graham, Debbie Leathers, Anne Vollmer, James Baker, Mark Pleasant, Cleone Haughey, Shirley Morrison, Cherylnn Legault, Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp, Armella Freeman, Rob Kern, Charlene Miller, Kahty Tarter and Larry Majdic

Pool tournament

Nov. 14

Singles

1. Niel Christenson

2. Roger Nielsen

3. Larry Cauthorn

Doubles

1. Larry Cauthorn and Niel Christensen

2. DeWayne Erikson and Dave Baer

3. George Nicksich and John Orr

Other players: Floyd Watkins, Dwain Driggs, Richard Rockey, Joe McTee and Ed Dupre

