WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Nov. 20

1. (tie) Carla Clevenger and Barbara Walker

1. (tie) Steve and Carole Myska

2. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, no games will be played on Nov. 27. Usually games start at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican train

Nov. 20

1. Marcia Buddecke

2. Darhl Simkin

3. Bob McCaskill

Pinochle

Nov. 21

1. Georgeen Harris

2. Keith Maloney

3. Anita Wall

Other players: Eileen Byers and Keith Shiflettt

Hand and foot

Nov. 22

Table one: Marjene West, Sue Henning and Sandra Wadsworth

Table two: Kaylou Lightner and Anita Wall

Table three: Marion Remington and Deb Willoughby

Other players: Betty DuPape, Charlene Grissom, Gary Jensen, Joan Bruderer, Beverly Routh and Sue McGuire

Wii bowling

Nov. 15

High team scores

1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 491

2. John Timlin and Karen Pilley, 404

3. Gene Klapel and Dessie Ball, 403

High individual scores

1. Joanie Jereb, 257

2. Dessie Ball, 247

3. Johanna Karstoft, 234

Most strikes

Joanie Jereb, 8

Dessie Ball, 8

Karen Pilley, 8

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Jack Jereb, 7

Steve Pilley, 6

John Timlin, 6

Splits

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Joanie Jereb, 1

Steve Pilley, 1

Other players: Kay Hornsby and Marian Remington

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Nov. 12

1. Penny Kern

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller

Nov. 15

1. Penny Kern

2. Marty Shantz

Other players: Sue Kearns and Carla Clevenger

Nov. 18

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Sue Kearns and Penny Kern

Nov. 19

1. Penny Kern

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Charlene Miller and Carla Clevenger

Nov. 22

1. Charlene Miller

2. Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger

Other player: Sue Kearns

Bunco

Nov. 19

Most naturals: Eva Cauthorn

Most wins: Mary Grubb

Other players: Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Cleone Haughey, Eva Cauthorn and Mary Grubb

Pinochle

Nov. 18

1. Mark Pleasant

2. Goldie Buckendorf

3. Cherylnn Legault

Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Cleone Haughey, Karen Malicoat, Rob Kern, Ann Lowe, Steph Majdic, Kathy Tarter, Ellen Bernatis, Mel Nomis, Debbie Leathers, Liz Krentz, Charlene Miller, Melba Liberty, Gloria Culp, Larry Majdic, and Ann Vollmer

Nov. 21

1. Cherylnn Legault

2. Charlene Miller

3. Cleone Haughey

Other players: Kirk Meredith, Shelly Meredith, Myrna Graham, James Baker, Steph Majdic, Kathy Tarter, Karen Malicoat, Gay Tollefson, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant, Gloria Culp, Melba Liberty and Larry Majdic

