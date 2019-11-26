WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Nov. 20
1. (tie) Carla Clevenger and Barbara Walker
1. (tie) Steve and Carole Myska
2. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, no games will be played on Nov. 27. Usually games start at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican train
Nov. 20
1. Marcia Buddecke
2. Darhl Simkin
3. Bob McCaskill
Pinochle
Nov. 21
1. Georgeen Harris
2. Keith Maloney
3. Anita Wall
Other players: Eileen Byers and Keith Shiflettt
Hand and foot
Nov. 22
Table one: Marjene West, Sue Henning and Sandra Wadsworth
Table two: Kaylou Lightner and Anita Wall
Table three: Marion Remington and Deb Willoughby
Other players: Betty DuPape, Charlene Grissom, Gary Jensen, Joan Bruderer, Beverly Routh and Sue McGuire
Wii bowling
Nov. 15
High team scores
1. Johanna Karstoft and Joanie Jereb, 491
2. John Timlin and Karen Pilley, 404
3. Gene Klapel and Dessie Ball, 403
High individual scores
1. Joanie Jereb, 257
2. Dessie Ball, 247
3. Johanna Karstoft, 234
Most strikes
Joanie Jereb, 8
Dessie Ball, 8
Karen Pilley, 8
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Jack Jereb, 7
Steve Pilley, 6
John Timlin, 6
Splits
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Joanie Jereb, 1
Steve Pilley, 1
Other players: Kay Hornsby and Marian Remington
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Nov. 12
1. Penny Kern
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Charlene Miller
Nov. 15
1. Penny Kern
2. Marty Shantz
Other players: Sue Kearns and Carla Clevenger
Nov. 18
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Sue Kearns and Penny Kern
Nov. 19
1. Penny Kern
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Charlene Miller and Carla Clevenger
Nov. 22
1. Charlene Miller
2. Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger
Other player: Sue Kearns
Bunco
Nov. 19
Most naturals: Eva Cauthorn
Most wins: Mary Grubb
Other players: Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gloria Culp, Cleone Haughey, Eva Cauthorn and Mary Grubb
Pinochle
Nov. 18
1. Mark Pleasant
2. Goldie Buckendorf
3. Cherylnn Legault
Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Cleone Haughey, Karen Malicoat, Rob Kern, Ann Lowe, Steph Majdic, Kathy Tarter, Ellen Bernatis, Mel Nomis, Debbie Leathers, Liz Krentz, Charlene Miller, Melba Liberty, Gloria Culp, Larry Majdic, and Ann Vollmer
Nov. 21
1. Cherylnn Legault
2. Charlene Miller
3. Cleone Haughey
Other players: Kirk Meredith, Shelly Meredith, Myrna Graham, James Baker, Steph Majdic, Kathy Tarter, Karen Malicoat, Gay Tollefson, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant, Gloria Culp, Melba Liberty and Larry Majdic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.