YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Hand and foot

Nov. 8

Table one: Sharon Hummel and Sue McGuire

Table two: Marjene West and Betty DuPape

Table three: Gary Jensen, Beverly Routh and Darhl Simpkin

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Sue Henning, Kaylou Lightner, Beverly Reed, Sue Riggs, Anita Wall and Marian Remington

Pinochle

Nov. 7

1. Keith Shiflett

2. Anita Wall

3. Gary Jensen

Other players: Georgeen Harris, Kevin Maloney and Eunice Kiernan

Wii bowling

Nov. 8

High team scores

1. Joanie Jereb and Dessie Ball, 485

2. John Timlin and Karen Pilley, 446

3. Marian Remington and Johanna Karstoft, 443

High individual scores

1. Joanie Jereb, 269

2. Johanna Karstoft, 257

3. Karen Pilley, 233

Most strikes

Joanie Jereb, 10

Johanna Karstoft, 9

Jack Jereb, 6

Karen Pilley, 6

Gene Klapel, 6

Splits

Joanie Jereb, 3

Steve Pilley, 2

John Timlin, 1

Karen Pilley, 1

Dessie Ball, 1

Other player: Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Nov. 4

1. Debbie Leathers

2. Rose Lovato

3. Larry Madjic

Other players: Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Bonnie Riley, Rob Kern, Ellen Bernatis, Charlene Miller, Cherylnn Legault, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Rheta EYchner, Marilyn Nomis, Kathy Tarter, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant and Ann Lowe

Nov. 7

1. Mark Pleasant

2. Cleone Haughey

3. Debbie Leathers

Other players: Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Charlene Miller, Karen Malicoat, Anne Vollmer, Bonnie Riley, Rob Kern, Kirk Meredith, Shelly Meredith, Cherlynn Legault, Rheta Eychner Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp, Kathy Tarter and Armella Freeman

Bridge

Oct. 28

1. Penny Kern

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker

Oct. 29

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Carolyn Carrolla

Other players: Penny Kern and Charlene Miller

Oct. 31

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Penny Kern

Other players: Dianne Fenton and Barb Walker

Nov. 1

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Penny Kern

Nov.4

1. Sue Kearns

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Dianne Fenton and Barb Walker

Nov. 5

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Charlene Miller

Other players: Dianne Fenton and Carolyn Corollo

Nov. 8

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Sue Kearns

Other players: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger

Bunco

Nov. 5

Most naturals: Malinda Roundy

Most wins: Carmen Tune

Other players: Gloria Culp, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gail Heikkinen, Goldie Buckendorf, Eva Cauthorn, Cleone Haughey and Steph Majdic

