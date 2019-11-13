YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Hand and foot
Nov. 8
Table one: Sharon Hummel and Sue McGuire
Table two: Marjene West and Betty DuPape
Table three: Gary Jensen, Beverly Routh and Darhl Simpkin
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Sue Henning, Kaylou Lightner, Beverly Reed, Sue Riggs, Anita Wall and Marian Remington
Pinochle
Nov. 7
1. Keith Shiflett
2. Anita Wall
3. Gary Jensen
Other players: Georgeen Harris, Kevin Maloney and Eunice Kiernan
Wii bowling
Nov. 8
High team scores
1. Joanie Jereb and Dessie Ball, 485
2. John Timlin and Karen Pilley, 446
3. Marian Remington and Johanna Karstoft, 443
High individual scores
1. Joanie Jereb, 269
2. Johanna Karstoft, 257
3. Karen Pilley, 233
Most strikes
Joanie Jereb, 10
Johanna Karstoft, 9
Jack Jereb, 6
Karen Pilley, 6
Gene Klapel, 6
Splits
Joanie Jereb, 3
Steve Pilley, 2
John Timlin, 1
Karen Pilley, 1
Dessie Ball, 1
Other player: Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Nov. 4
1. Debbie Leathers
2. Rose Lovato
3. Larry Madjic
Other players: Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Bonnie Riley, Rob Kern, Ellen Bernatis, Charlene Miller, Cherylnn Legault, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Rheta EYchner, Marilyn Nomis, Kathy Tarter, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant and Ann Lowe
Nov. 7
1. Mark Pleasant
2. Cleone Haughey
3. Debbie Leathers
Other players: Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Charlene Miller, Karen Malicoat, Anne Vollmer, Bonnie Riley, Rob Kern, Kirk Meredith, Shelly Meredith, Cherlynn Legault, Rheta Eychner Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp, Kathy Tarter and Armella Freeman
Bridge
Oct. 28
1. Penny Kern
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker
Oct. 29
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Carolyn Carrolla
Other players: Penny Kern and Charlene Miller
Oct. 31
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Penny Kern
Other players: Dianne Fenton and Barb Walker
Nov. 1
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Penny Kern
Nov.4
1. Sue Kearns
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Dianne Fenton and Barb Walker
Nov. 5
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Charlene Miller
Other players: Dianne Fenton and Carolyn Corollo
Nov. 8
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger
Bunco
Nov. 5
Most naturals: Malinda Roundy
Most wins: Carmen Tune
Other players: Gloria Culp, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Gail Heikkinen, Goldie Buckendorf, Eva Cauthorn, Cleone Haughey and Steph Majdic
