WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Nov. 13
1. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
2. Steve Myska and Alice Paul
3. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd
Average pot: Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen and Carla Clevenger and Penny Kern.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Nov. 13
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Marilyn Bertoncelj
3. Marcia Buddecke
Other players: Eunice Kiernan, Marjene West and Barbara Hartley
Pinochle
Nov. 14
1. Keith Shiflettt
2. Ann Strand-Budd
3. Carol Surdstrem
Other players include: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris and Gary Jensen
Hand and Foot
Nov. 15
Table one: Beverly Reed, Mary Jo Kershisnik and Betty DuPape
Table two: Gary Jensen and Marcia Buddecke
Table three: Sue Riggs and Beverly Routh
Other players: Charlene Grissom, Marian Remington, Verla Saber, Sue McGuire, Darhl Simkin, Sandra Wadsworth and Marjene West
Wii Bowling
Nov. 15
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Maria Remington, 446
2. Dessie Ball and Dorothy Logan, 435
3.Karen Pilley and John Timlin, 412
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 289
2. Dorothy Logan, 257
3. Johanna Karstoft, 237
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 10
Dorothy Logan, 9
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Successful Splits:
John Timlin, 2
Dessie Ball, 1
Mariam Remington, 1
Kay Hornsby, 1
Other player: Jack Jereb, Steve Pilley and Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Nov. 14
1. Rheta Eychner
2. Stephanie Majdic
3. Eva Wagner
Other players include: Melba Liberty, Karen Malicoat, Myrna Graham, Debbie Leathers, Anne Vollmer, James Baker, Mark Pleasant, Cleone Haughey, Shirley Morrison, Cherylnn Legault, Gay Tollefson, Gloria Culp, Armella Freeman, Rob Kern, Charlene Miller, Kahty Tarter and Larry Majdic
Pool Tournament
Nov. 14
Singles
1. Niel Christenson
2. Roger Nielsen
3. Larry Cauthorn
Doubles
1. Larry Cauthorn and Niel Christensen
2. DeWayne Erikson and Dave Baer
3. George Nicksich and John Orr
Other players include: Floyd Watkins, Dwain Driggs, Richard Rockey, Joe McTee and Ed Dupre
