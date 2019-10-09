WEDNESDAYAFTERNOONDUPLICATEBRIDGE RESULTS
Sept. 25
1. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
2. Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Other teams included: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Carole and Steve Myska and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins.
Oct. 2
1. Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer
2 (tie). Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd
2 (tie). Carole and Steve Myska
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and MethodistParishCenter. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Oct. 25
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Darhl Simkin
3. Beverly Blackwell
Other players: Mary Lou Henderson, Marjene West and Marcia Buddecke
Pinochle
Sept. 26
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Gary Jensen
3. Eunice Kiernan
Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Jim Rafferty, Keith Shiflett and Anita Wall
Hand and Foot
Sept. 27
Table one winners: Betty DuPape and Mariam Remmington
Table two winners: Kaylou Lightner and Beverly Routh
Table three winner: Marcia Buddecke, Verla Saben and Sue Riggs
Other players: Charlene Grissom, Georgeen Harris, Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Darhl Simkin and Marjene West
Wii Bowling
Oct. 4
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Karen Pilley, 462
2. John Timlin and Steve Pilley, 448
3. Jack Jereb and Mariam Remmington, 427
High Individual Score:
1. Steve Pilley, 256
2. Joanie Jereb, 247
3. Johanna Karstoft, 228
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 9
Steve Pilley, 8
Jack Jereb, 8
Karen Pilley, 7
Johanna Karstoft, 7
Successful Splits:
Jim Rafferty, 2
Dorothy Logan, 1
Steve Pilley, 1
Arlene Griggs, 1
Karen Pilley, 1
Miriam Remmington, 1
Kay Hornsby, 1
Other player: Gene Klapel
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bunco
Oct. 1
Most Wins: Linda Fuller
Most Naturals: Malinda Roundy, Gloria Culp, Gail Heikkinen and Carmen Tune
Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Joyce Gardiner, Eva Cauthorn and Phyllis Bingham
Oct. 8
Most Naturals: Gloria Culp
Most Wins: Stephanie Majdic
Other playing: Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Eva Cauthorn, Joyce Gardiner, Gail Heikkinen, Carmen Tune, Ann Lowe, Cleone Haughey and Diana Maley0/3/2019
Pinochle
Oct. 3
1: Larry Majdic
2: Anne Vollmer
3: Cherylnn Legault
Other players: James Baker, Melba Liberty, Eva Wagner, Rob Kern, Steph Majdic, Gloria Culp, Armella Freeman, Charlene Miller and Shirley Morrison
