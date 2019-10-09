WEDNESDAYAFTERNOONDUPLICATEBRIDGE RESULTS

Sept. 25

1. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

2. Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Other teams included: Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Carole and Steve Myska and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins.

Oct. 2

1. Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer

2 (tie). Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd

2 (tie). Carole and Steve Myska

Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins.

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and MethodistParishCenter. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

 YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Oct. 25

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Darhl Simkin

3. Beverly Blackwell

Other players: Mary Lou Henderson, Marjene West and Marcia Buddecke

Pinochle

Sept. 26

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Gary Jensen

3. Eunice Kiernan

Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Jim Rafferty, Keith Shiflett and Anita Wall

Hand and Foot

Sept. 27

Table one winners: Betty DuPape  and Mariam Remmington

Table two winners: Kaylou Lightner and Beverly Routh

Table three winner: Marcia Buddecke, Verla Saben and Sue Riggs

Other players: Charlene Grissom, Georgeen Harris, Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Darhl Simkin and Marjene West

Wii Bowling

Oct. 4

High Team Score:

1. Joanie Jereb and Karen Pilley, 462

2. John Timlin and Steve Pilley, 448

3. Jack Jereb and Mariam Remmington, 427

High Individual Score:

1. Steve Pilley, 256

2. Joanie Jereb, 247

3. Johanna Karstoft, 228

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 9

Steve Pilley, 8

Jack Jereb, 8

Karen Pilley, 7

Johanna Karstoft, 7

Successful Splits:

Jim Rafferty, 2

Dorothy Logan, 1

Steve Pilley, 1

Arlene Griggs, 1

Karen Pilley, 1

Miriam Remmington, 1

Kay Hornsby, 1

Other player: Gene Klapel

 GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bunco

Oct. 1

Most Wins: Linda Fuller

Most Naturals: Malinda Roundy, Gloria Culp, Gail Heikkinen and Carmen Tune

Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Joyce Gardiner, Eva Cauthorn and Phyllis Bingham

 Oct. 8

Most Naturals: Gloria Culp

Most Wins: Stephanie Majdic

Other playing: Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Eva Cauthorn, Joyce Gardiner, Gail Heikkinen, Carmen Tune, Ann Lowe, Cleone Haughey and Diana Maley0/3/2019

 Pinochle

Oct. 3

1: Larry Majdic

2: Anne Vollmer

3: Cherylnn Legault

Other players: James Baker, Melba Liberty, Eva Wagner, Rob Kern, Steph Majdic, Gloria Culp, Armella Freeman, Charlene Miller and Shirley Morrison

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.