WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Oct. 16
1. Lois Zebre and Alice Paul
2 (tie). Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
2 (tie). Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Other teams: Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Alice Paul and Mary Lou Jessen and Steve and Carole Myska
Games start at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Sue Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican train
Oct. 16
1. Daryl Simkin
2. Marcia Buddecke
3. Bob McCaskill
Other players: Marjene West and Mary Lou Henderson
Pinochle
Oct. 17
1. Betty DuPape
2. Jim Rafferty
3. Keith Shiflett
Other players: Georgeen Harris
Hand and foot
Oct. 18
Table one winner: Joan Burderer
Table two winners: Margene West, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Sue Henning, Sue McGuire, Debra Willoughby and Sue Riggs
Wii bowling
Oct. 18
High team scores
1. Dorothy Logan and Johanna Karstoft, 458
2. Kay Hornsby and Jim Rafferty, 397
3. Gene Klapel and Dessie Ball, 374
High individual scores
1. Dessie Ball, 236
2. Dorothy Logan, 235
3. Jim Raffty, 226
Most strikes
Dessie Ball, 7
Jim Rafferty, 6
Dorothy Logan, 6
Johanna Karstoft, 5
Splits
Kay Hornsby, 2
John Timlin, 1
Arlene Griggs, 1
Other players: Gene Klapel and Mariam Remmington
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Oct 11
1. Susan Hehr
2. Ann Strand
Bunco
Oct. 15
Most naturals: Stephanie Majdic
Most wins: Larry Majdic
Other players: Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf, Gail Heikkinen, Eva Wagner, Gloria Culp, Cleone Haughey, Carmen Tune and Mary Grubb,
Pinochle
Oct. 21
1. Karen Malicoat
2. Larry Majdic
3. Rob Kern
Other players: James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Myrna Graham, Ann Lowe, Goldie Buckendorf, Rheta Eychner, Charlene Miller, Stephanie Majdic, Penny Kern, Gloria Culp and Mark Pleasant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.