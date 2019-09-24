WEDNESDAY AFTER NOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
September 18
1. Carole and Steve Myska
2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
3. Mary Lou Jessen and Sue Kerns
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Cheryl Confer, Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd and Suzanne and Paul Grasso.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and MethodistParishCenter. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Sept. 18
1. Bob McCaskill
2. Darhl Simkin
3. Beverly Blackwell
Other players: Mary Lou Henderson, Marjene West and Marcia Buddecke
Pinochle
Sept. 19
1. Betty DuPape
2. Georgeen Harris
3. Jim Rafferty
Other players: Gary Jensen, Eunice Kiernan, Keith Shiflett and Ann Strand-Budd.
Hand and Foot
Sept. 20
Table one winners: Marjene West and Shirley Green
Table two winners: Darhl Simkin, Marcia Buddecke and Charlene Grissom
Other players: Bonnie Christiansen, Betty DuPape, Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed, Beverly Routh and Sue McGuire
Table 3: Beverly Reed, Gary Jensen and Betty DuPape
Other players: Sue Henning, Marian Remington, Marjene West and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Wii Bowling
Sept. 13
High Team Score:
1. Dessie Ball and Steve Pilley, 544
2. Karen Pilley and Jim Rafferty, 421
3. John Timlin and Dorothy Logan, 417
High Individual Score:
1. Steve Pilley, 277
2. Dessie Ball, 267
3. Dorothy Logan, 235
Most Strikes:
Steve Pilley, 10
Dessie Ball, 9
Karen Pilley, 7
Joanie Jereb, 7
Successful Splits:
Dessie Ball, 3
Kay Hornsby, 2
Joanie Jereb, 2
Jack Jereb, 2
Johanna Karstoft, 1
John Timlin, 1
Other players: Gene Klapel, Hendricka Baker and Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Sept. 6
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger
Sept. 7
1. Charlene Miller
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Barb Walker and Carolyn Carollo
Sept. 13
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Jona Jimeno
Other players: Sue Kearns and Carla Clevenger
Sept. 16
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Barb Walker and Sue Kearns
Sept. 17
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Charlene Miller and Penny Kern
Pinochle
Sept. 12
1. James Baker
2. Stephanie Majdic
3. Myrna Graham
Other players: Melba Liberty, Gay Tollefson, Larry Majdic, Fred Linton, Gloria Culp and Kathy Tarter
Sept. 16
1. Jean Kirby
2. Rob Kern
3. Karen Malicoat
Other players: James Baker, Anne Vollmer, Ellen Bernatis, Phyllis Bingham, Cleone Haughey, Charlene Miller, Rose Lovato, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Fred Linton, Ann Lowe, Kathy Tarter and Melba Liberty
Sept. 19
1. Cherylnn Legault
2. Kathy Tarter
3. Gloria Culp
Other playing: James Baker, Melba Liberty, Jean Kirby, Cleone Haughet, Eva Wagner, Gay Tollefson, Steph Majdic, Larry Majdic, Rob Kern, Irene Kalivas, Armella Kalivas and Fred Linton
