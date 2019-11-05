WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Oct. 30
1. Steve and Carole Myska
2. Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger
3. (tie). Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
3 (tie). Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
Oct. 31
1. Kevin Maloney
2. Ann Strand-Budd
3. Keith Shiflett
Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen and Anita Wall
Hand and Foot
Nov. 1
Table one winners: Beverly Reed, Sue McGuire and Sue Riggs
Table two winners: Gary Jensen, Joan Bruderer and Beverly Routh
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Beverly Reed, Deb Willoughby, Darhl Simkin, Anita Wall and Marjene West
Wii Bowling
Nov. 1
High Team Score:
1. John Timlin and Joanie Jereb, 489
2. Gene Klapel and Dorothy Logan, 439
3. Karen Pilley and Johanna Karstoft, 438
High Individual Score:
1. Joanie Jereb, 279
2. Steve Pilley, 257
3. Karen Pilley, 224
Most Strikes:
Joanie Jereb, 10
Steve Pilley, 9
Dorothy Logan, 7
Successful Splits:
Joanie Jereb, 2
Kay Hornsby, 1
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Dorothy Logan, 1
Gene Klapel, 1
Steve Pilley, 1
Other player: Jack Jereb and Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Oct. 28
1. Myrna Graham
2. Larry Majdic
3. Gloria Culp
Other players: James Baker, Cleone Haughey, Karen Malicoat, Anne Vollmer, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Ellen Bernatis, Steph Majdic, Goldie Buckendorf, Charlene Miller, Rob Kern, Marilyn Nomis and Kathy Tarter
Bridge
Oct. 15
1. Carla Clevenger
2. Susan Hehr
Other players: Carilyn Carollo and Charlene Miller
Oct. 18
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Sue Kearns
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker
Oct. 21
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Sue Kearns and Carla Clevneger
Oct. 22
1. Charlene Miller
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Penny Kern
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.