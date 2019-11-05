WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Oct. 30

1. Steve and Carole Myska

2. Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger

3. (tie). Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

3 (tie). Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Alice Paul and Cheryl Confer and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins.

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Pinochle

Oct. 31

1. Kevin Maloney

2. Ann Strand-Budd

3. Keith Shiflett

Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen and Anita Wall

Hand and Foot

Nov. 1

Table one winners: Beverly Reed, Sue McGuire and Sue Riggs

Table two winners: Gary Jensen, Joan Bruderer and Beverly Routh

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Beverly Reed, Deb Willoughby, Darhl Simkin, Anita Wall and Marjene West

Wii Bowling

Nov. 1

High Team Score:

1. John Timlin and Joanie Jereb, 489

2. Gene Klapel and Dorothy Logan, 439

3. Karen Pilley and Johanna Karstoft, 438

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 279

2. Steve Pilley, 257

3. Karen Pilley, 224

Most Strikes:

Joanie Jereb, 10

Steve Pilley, 9

Dorothy Logan, 7

Successful Splits:

Joanie Jereb, 2

Kay Hornsby, 1

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Dorothy Logan, 1

Gene Klapel, 1

Steve Pilley, 1

Other player: Jack Jereb and Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Oct. 28

1. Myrna Graham

2. Larry Majdic

3. Gloria Culp

Other players: James Baker, Cleone Haughey, Karen Malicoat, Anne Vollmer, Bonnie Riley, Melba Liberty, Ellen Bernatis, Steph Majdic, Goldie Buckendorf, Charlene Miller, Rob Kern, Marilyn Nomis and Kathy Tarter

Bridge

Oct. 15

1. Carla Clevenger

2. Susan Hehr

Other players: Carilyn Carollo and Charlene Miller

Oct. 18

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Sue Kearns

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Barb Walker

Oct. 21

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Sue Kearns and Carla Clevneger

Oct. 22

1. Charlene Miller

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Penny Kern

