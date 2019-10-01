YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican Train

Sept. 25

1. Bob McCaskill

2. Darhl Simkin

3. Beverly Blackwell

Other players: Marilyn Bertoncelj, iMary Lou Henderson, Marjene West and Marcia Buddecke

Pool Tournament

Sept. 26

Single:

1. Larry Cauthorn

2. Joe McTee

3. Richard Rockey

Doubles:

1. Roger Nielson and Harold Stanton

2. Larry Cauthorn and Richard Rockey

3.George Nicksich and Joe McTee

Pinochle

Sept. 26

1. Jim Rafferty

2. Ann Strand-Budd

3. Keith Shiflett

Other players: Betty DuPape

Hand and Foot

Sept. 27

Table one winners: Beverly Routh and Marjene West

Table two winners: Marcia Buddecke and Mariam Remmington

Table three winner: Sue Riggs

Other players: Betty DuPape, Kaylou Lightner, Beverly Reed, Sue McGuire, Sandra Wadsworth and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Wii Bowling

Sept. 27

High Team Score:

1. Dessie Ball and Steve Pilley, 492

2. Joanie Jereb and Miriam Remmington, 457

3. Jack Jereb and John Timlin, 451

High Individual Score:

1. Joanie Jereb, 258

2. Dessie Ball, 248

3. Karen Pilley, 244

Most Strikes:

Dessie Ball, 9

Joanie Jereb, 8

Karen Pilley, 8

John Timlin, 7

Successful Splits:

John Timlin, 5

Kay Hornsby, 2

Jim Rafferty, 2

Joanie Jereb, 1

Miriam Remmington, 1

Dessie Ball, 1

Karen Pilley, 1

Steve Pilley, 1

Other players: Johanna Karstoft, Gene Klapel and Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Bridge

Sept. 24

1. Charlene Miller

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Carolyn Carollo and Ann Strand

Sept. 27

1. Jona Jimeno

2. Dianne Fenton

Other players: Barb Walker and Sue Kearns

Bunco

Sept. 24

Most Naturals: O'dell Fuller, Malinda Roundy, Goldie Buckendorf and Linda Fuller

Most Wins: Cleone Haughey

Other players: Joyce Gardiner, Carmen Tune, Gloria Culp, Gail Heikkinen, Eva Cauthorn, Diana Maley, Rita James and Steph Majdic

Pinochle

Sept. 30

1. Larry Majdic

2. Stephanie Majdic

3. Goldie Buckendorf

Other players: James Baker, Goldie Buckendorf, Anne Vollmer, Malba Liberty, Charlene Miller, Cleone Haughey, Ellen Bernatis, Kathy Tarter, Cherylnn Legault, Anrmella Freeman, Fred Linton, Rob Kern, Gloria Culp and Ann Lowe

