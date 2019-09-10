WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Sept. 5
1. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
2. Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso and Carole and Steve Myska.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
Sept. 5
1. Betty DuPape
2. Ann Strand-Budd
3. Eunice Kiernan
Other players: Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen, Jim Rafferty and Keith Shiflett
Hand and Foot
Sept. 6
Table one winners: Betty DuPape, Marjene West and Beverly Routh
Table two winners: Kaylou Lightner, Sue McGuire and Gary Jensen
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Georgeen Harris, Sue Henning, Sarhl Simkin and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Mexican Train
Sept. 4
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Marcia Buddecke
Other players: Mary Lou Henderson, Marilyn Bertoncelj, Marjene West and Darhl Simkin
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bridge
Aug. 26
1. Penny Kern
2. Dianne Fenton
Other players: Barb Walker and Carla Clevenger
Aug. 27
1. Charlene Miller
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Joyce Vesco and Penny Kern
Aug. 30
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Joyce Vesco and Penny Kern
Pinochle
Aug. 29
1. Charlene Miller
2. Melba Liberty
3. Anne Vollmer
Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Larry Majdic, Stephanie Majdic, Jean Kirby, Cleone Haughey, Eva Wagner, Gloria Culp and Gay Tollefson
