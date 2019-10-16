WEDNESDAY AFTER NOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Oct. 2
1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Alice Paul, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd, Suzanne and Paul Grasso, Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins and Steve and Carole Myska.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and MethodistParishCenter. Zebre and Sue Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican Train
Oct. 9
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Marcia Buddecke
Other players: Marjene West, Mary Lou Henderson and Marilyn Bertoncelj
Pinochle
Oct. 10
1. Eunice Kiernan
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Ann Strand-Budd
Other players: Betty DuPape, Georgeen Harris, Gary Jensen , Kevin Maloney and Jim Rafferty
Hand and Foot
Oct. 11
Table one winners: Beverly Reed, Gary Jensen and Betty DuPape
Table two winners: Phyllis Johnson, Diane Nauman and Linda Unger
Table three winner: Beverly Routh, Sue Henning and Debra Willoughy
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Mariam Remmington, Sue McGuire, Sue Riggs, Darhl Simkin, Marjene West, Verla Saben and Joan Bruderer
Wii Bowling
Oct. 11
High Team Score:
1. Joanie Jereb and Johanna Karstoft, 503
2. Dessie Ball and Arlene Griggs, 478
3. Jack Jereb and John Timlin, 425
High Individual Score:
1. Dessie Ball, 300
2. Joanie Jereb, 267
3. Johanna Karstoft, 236
Most Strikes:
Dessie Ball, 12
Joanie Jereb, 10
Johanna Karstoft, 9
Successful Splits:
Kay Hornsby, 3
Jack Jereb, 1
Karen Pilley, 1
Jim Rafferty, 1
Steve Pilley, 1
Other player: Dorothy Logan, John Timlin and Mariam Remmington
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Oct. 10
1. Rob Kern
2. Melba Liberty
3. Shirley Morrison
Other players: James Baker, Karen Malicoat, Rheta Eychner, Anne Vollmer, Cherylnn Legault, Stephanie Majdic, Larry Majdic, Shirley Morrison, Eva Wagner, Cleone Haughey, Gloria Culp, Charlene Miller, Mark Pleasant and Gay Tollefson
Pool Tournament
Oct. 10
Singles:
1. Dwain Driggs
2. John Orr
3. Gabby Carmen
Doubles
1. Richard Rockey and John Orr
2. Larry Cauthorn and Floyd Watkins
3. Dave Baer and Dwain Driggs
