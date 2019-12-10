WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Nov. 27

1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger

2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib

3. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd

Average pot: Suzanne and Paul Grasso

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Steve and Carole Myska and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Mexican train

Dec. 4

1. Darhl Simkin Marcia Buddecke

2. (tie) Bob McCaskill

2. (tie) Barbara Hartley

3. Gary Jensen

Other players: Lowell Merrell, Marjene West, Sue McGuire and Marcia Buddecke

Pinochle

Dec. 5

1. Ann Strand-Budd

2. Anita Wall

3. Gary Jensen

Other players: Kevin Maloney and Keith Shiflettt

Hand and foot

Dec. 6

Table one: Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape

Table two: Sue Henning

Table three: Jim Van Gilder, Linda Unger and Marian Remington

Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Shannon Mahaffy, Sue McGuire, Beverly Routh, Darhl Simkin Anita Wall and Marjene West

Wii bowling

Dec. 6

High team score

1. Dessie Ball and Jonnie Jereb, 514

2. Karen Pilley and Jack Jereb, 459

3.Johanna Karstoft and Kay Hornsby, 438

High individual scores

1. Joanie Jereb, 299

2. Jack Jereb, 258

3. Steve Pilley, 248

Most strikes

Joanie Jereb, 11

Jack Jereb, 10

Steve Pilley, 9

Splits

Karen Pilley, 2

Dessie Ball, 2

Dorothy Logan, 2

John Timlin, 1

Marian Remington, 1

Johanna Karstoft, 1

Kay Hornsby, 1

Other players: Gene Klapel and Arlene Griggs

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Dec. 2

1. Gloria Culp

2. Kirk Meredith

3. Jean Kirby

Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Kathy Tarter, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Eva Wagner, James Baker, Cleone Haughey, Karen Malicoat, Shelly Meredith, Charlene Miller, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant and Ann Lowe

Dec. 5

1. Gay Tollefson

2. Jean Kirby

3. Anne Vollmer

Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Cleone Vaughey, Cherylnn Legault, Karen Malicoat, Kathy Tarter, Gloria Culp and Charlene Miller

Bunco

Dec. 3

Most naturals: Gloria Culp

Most wins: Gail Heikkinen and Eva Cauthorn

Other players: Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Joyce Gardiner, Cleone Haughey, Mary Grubb, Charlie Stanley, Goldie Buckendorf and Ann Lowe

