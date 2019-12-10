WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Nov. 27
1. Dianne Fenton and Carla Clevenger
2. Brent Costantino and Sheila Schrib
3. Betty DuPape and Ann Strand Budd
Average pot: Suzanne and Paul Grasso
Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen, Steve and Carole Myska and Lynn Zumbrennan and Mary Pat Perkins
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Mexican train
Dec. 4
1. Darhl Simkin Marcia Buddecke
2. (tie) Bob McCaskill
2. (tie) Barbara Hartley
3. Gary Jensen
Other players: Lowell Merrell, Marjene West, Sue McGuire and Marcia Buddecke
Pinochle
Dec. 5
1. Ann Strand-Budd
2. Anita Wall
3. Gary Jensen
Other players: Kevin Maloney and Keith Shiflettt
Hand and foot
Dec. 6
Table one: Gary Jensen, Beverly Reed and Betty DuPape
Table two: Sue Henning
Table three: Jim Van Gilder, Linda Unger and Marian Remington
Other players: Marcia Buddecke, Charlene Grissom, Shannon Mahaffy, Sue McGuire, Beverly Routh, Darhl Simkin Anita Wall and Marjene West
Wii bowling
Dec. 6
High team score
1. Dessie Ball and Jonnie Jereb, 514
2. Karen Pilley and Jack Jereb, 459
3.Johanna Karstoft and Kay Hornsby, 438
High individual scores
1. Joanie Jereb, 299
2. Jack Jereb, 258
3. Steve Pilley, 248
Most strikes
Joanie Jereb, 11
Jack Jereb, 10
Steve Pilley, 9
Splits
Karen Pilley, 2
Dessie Ball, 2
Dorothy Logan, 2
John Timlin, 1
Marian Remington, 1
Johanna Karstoft, 1
Kay Hornsby, 1
Other players: Gene Klapel and Arlene Griggs
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Dec. 2
1. Gloria Culp
2. Kirk Meredith
3. Jean Kirby
Other players: Goldie Buckendorf, Kathy Tarter, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Eva Wagner, James Baker, Cleone Haughey, Karen Malicoat, Shelly Meredith, Charlene Miller, Anne Vollmer, Mark Pleasant and Ann Lowe
Dec. 5
1. Gay Tollefson
2. Jean Kirby
3. Anne Vollmer
Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Melba Liberty, Cleone Vaughey, Cherylnn Legault, Karen Malicoat, Kathy Tarter, Gloria Culp and Charlene Miller
Bunco
Dec. 3
Most naturals: Gloria Culp
Most wins: Gail Heikkinen and Eva Cauthorn
Other players: Linda Fuller, Odell Fuller, Eva Cauthorn, Joyce Gardiner, Cleone Haughey, Mary Grubb, Charlie Stanley, Goldie Buckendorf and Ann Lowe
