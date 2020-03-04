ROCK SPRINGS — Michelle Krmpotich, assistant director, White Mountain Library was the guest speaker during the Woman's Club of Rock Springs' Garden Section meeting on March 3 at 333 Broadway.
Krmpotich presented the members with information on the seed library that has just opened up at the White Mountain Library. Th seed library is in a file cabinet behind the circulation desk. The purpose of the seed library is to allow patrons the opportunity to borrow seeds. You may borrow up to 12 packets of seeds each growing season. Growing instructions are also available to take with each packet of seeds. Having a library card is not necessary according to Krmpitich.
Members were given an inventory of the seeds available which included vegetables and fruits such as beans, carrots, peas and soybeans, Flowers such as baby's breath, sunflowers and zinnias, and herbs such as basil, parsley and thyme.
Following the presentation hostess Marcia Volner provided items to snack on that were centered around a St. Patrick's Day theme.
Other members in attendance were Maggie Choate, Cindy Moore, Sue Ann McGuire, Shirley Black, Mary Lou Henderson and Leslie Jo Gatti.
The Woman's Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs — Wyoming.
