ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman's Club of Rock Springs, Garden Section raised enough money to purchase a beehive to be given to someone selected by Heifer International during their Oct. 1 meeting.
The group will continue to raise money at their meetings to continue to purchase bee hives. Heifer International is known for their purchase of goats, ducks and other livestock to be given to people in underdeveloped areas. They teach the recipients how to take care of the animal and then the first born of the animal is to be given to someone else. The beehives are a new endeavor for this organization.
The section Members discussed problems that have occurred in their yards. Marcia Volner talked about the pine beetles and oyster shell scale she has had on her blue spruce and aspens respectively. She discussed how they are currently treating for these issues.
Mary Lou Henderson said that her lilacs had aphids. A mixture of dish soap and water is said to kill aphids, but Mary Lou was able to get hers under control by the introduction of lady bugs to her lilac hedge. Lady bugs may be purchased at Ace Hardware in the spring.
Leslie Jo Gatti talked about the advantage of leaving your grass longer when you mow to retain moisture and improve the appearance of the lawn.
Hostesses for the meeting were Beverly Blackwell and Charlette Stewart.
Other members in attendance included Sue McGuire, Shirley Black, Jeanne Weidner and Juanita Angeli.
The next Garden Section meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
The Woman's Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming.
