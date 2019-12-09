SWEETWATER COUNTY — A group of Green River Girl Scouts earning their Celebrating Community merit badges on Nov. 21 visited the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
Museum Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady led the tour. The members of Troop 1998 learned about a wide range of Sweetwater County history, including prehistory, the earliest human inhabitants, Native Americans, mountain men and the fur industry, frontier-era immigrants, the railroad, the Lincoln Highway, mining and agriculture in Sweetwater County, the Chinese Massacre, and the John Wesley Powell expeditions of 1869 and 1871.
Museum Director Brie Blasi said the museum is happy to conduct group tours and would like to do more.
"We ask only that you contact us in advance so that we can schedule your tour properly," she said in a press release.
In May, the museum hosts the a history fair for third-graders from all over Sweetwater County. Students participate in special activities and learn about Sweetwater County history.
