ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs, General Federation of Women’s Clubs-Wyoming was finally able to meet in September to approve donations and have been working to get these into the hands of the recipients. There was no meeting in November and there will not meeting in December due to COVID-19 increasing in the area.
The donations have gone to the Rock Springs Police department to fund a protective vest for K-9 Leo and a Buddy Bench for Desert View Elementary School.
Checks of $250 each have been given to the Youth Home Inc., Ray Lavoto Recycling Center and the food Pantry at Western Wyoming Community College.
The club’s Treasurer is working on the final donations of $250 each to the Scottish Rite Language Center, St. Christopher program for stranded travelers, Young at Heart Prescription program, Family Resource Center and the Center for Families and Children.
The club was able to give $1,500 in book grants to students attending Western Wyoming Community College this fall.
All of this is possible due to the generosity of community support of the club’s fundraisers.
Due to COVID-19 the decision was made in the interest of the home owner, community and members to try a virtual Holiday House for our 31st Holiday House event. This is the club’s largest fundraiser to raise funds to support all of these causes.
If you are interested in helping us this year either text 855-202-2100 and send the message HolidayHouse2020 to get the link for our raffle or text HolidayHouseSale2020 for the link to baked items, crafts and holiday decorations. The link to the raffle on your email is https://go.rallyup.com/holidayhouse2020 and for the sale items it is https://go.rallyup.com/holidayhouse2020sale. The Rally up program will select the raffle winners. Club members will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 12 at High Country Realty, 435 Broadway to hand out the items to the winners and give people the food, crafts and decorations they purchased. Masks must be worn in compliance with the Sweetwater County mandate. If this time does not work for you feel free to contact members at www.gfwcrocksprings.org to make other arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.