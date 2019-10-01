Webelos Cub Scout Ezra Jensen received the highest award a Cub scout could receive, the Arrow of Light. Jensen received his award from leader Becky Allred on Sept. 26 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain building. Allred awarded Jensen his cloth patch. He shot an arrow as part of the ceremony. Jensen then bridged into Boy Scout Troop 86, where he was welcomed by Cameron Davies.