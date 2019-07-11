ROCK SPRINGS — The Literature group of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs GFWC met at Sidekicks on July 9.
Betty Lou Auld brought a book by a local author Diana Allen Kouris called "Nighthawk Rising." This book is a biography of accused cattle rustler queen Ann Basset of Browns Park.
Leslie Jo Gatti discussed labels that can be put in your books when you give them away so that you can track where the go. Find out more at www.bookcrossing.com.
Charlette Stewart read a letter put out by Sweetwater Memorial Hospital that listed the recipes they were making for the day. All of the recipes were submitted by Woman's Club of Rock Springs members from their cookbook "Cooking with the Woman's Club of Rock Springs."
Betty Jean Carter is interested in a biography of Audrey Hepburn. Others in attendance were Edna Larsen and Marcia Volner.
