ROCK SPRINGS — The Woman's Club of Rock Springs Literature Section group discussed books they have enjoy during their Feb. 11.
Mary Lou Henderson found "Death and Focus," by Ann Perry to be interesting. Shirley Black enjoyed "Late Show," by Michael Connolly.
Edna Larsen and Charlette Stewart both read magazines such as "Readers Digest" and "Reminisce." Marcia Volner read "Educated," a memoir by Tara Westover.
Members helped cut out club bookmarks that will be passed out at events.
Hostesses Black and Juanita Angeli decorated in a Valentine's Day theme and provided cheesecake and key lime pie.
Maggie Choate also attended the meeting
Woman's Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming.
