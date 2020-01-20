ROCK SPRINGS — The Literature section of the Woman's Club of Rock Springs discussed the books they were reading on Jan. 14 at the Rock Springs Library.
Shirley Black reported on two books by Heather Morris which are true stories of the German concentration camps. First was "The Tattooist of Auschwitz." The Tattooist had no choice in doing them and did them with a sharpened stick. Prisoners were not allowed to scream or react in any form when having the tattoo done, according to a press release. The other book was" Cilka's Journey." Cilka was forced to be a girlfriend to a German and ends up in a Russian concentration camp due to being labeled as a collaborator with the Germans, according to the release.
Leslie Jo Gatti reported on "Asphalt Warrior," by Gary Reilly which tells the story of a taxi driver in Denver, according to the release.
Charlette Stewart enjoys reading magazines "Reminisce" and "Readers Digest."
Edna Larsen read "Alice and Gerald," which is a story about the murders in Pavillion in the 1970s. The couple avoided arrest for more than 30 years. She murdered her husband and he murdered his wife and her two sons, according to the release. DNA was what led to their arrest.
Mary Lou Henderson is enjoying Jack Reacher novels.
Marcia Volner reported on "The Rooster Bar," by John Grisham.
Volner was the hostess, and she provided cookies, nuts and candies.
The Woman's Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women's Clubs-Wyoming.
For more information on the club, or how to become a member visit www.gfwcrocksprings.org. or www.facebook/Woman;sClubofRockSprings-GFWCWyoming.
