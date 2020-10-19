ROCK SPRINGS — The Literature Section of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Took care of a number of items during their first meeting since March on Oct. 13 at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services Building.
In addition to the numerous books everyone has read during quarantine, several items were discussed. Labels from the Book Crossing book tracker website were available. Copies of the ESO suggested reading categories were passed out. The Great American Reading List of 100 books and General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ reading list were discussed. One member brought homegrown garlic for anyone who wanted it.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs 2020 2022 ESO Book Club has been formed on Facebook, welcoming all ESO readers. Several members of the Rock Springs group have participated.
The first book discussed was “Bury Me with My Pearls,” by Jane Jenkins Hurlong. No one in the Rock Springs group really cared for the book. The current book is “Passion, Purpose, and Pajamas,” by Genevieve Piturro.
Leslie Jo Gatti shared “History of Baumholder, Germany,” which is home to a large American military base. Her family lived there during the Cold War in the late 1970’s. She also shared “Beyond Spirit Tailings,” by Ellen Baumler, a book about Montana’s haunted and historic places. She also brought several books on CD to share, most notably “The Plot Against America,” by Philip Roth, an alternate history of the United States during pre-World War II years
Both Leslie Jo and Marianne Gatti shared books from another book club both belong to. They enjoyed “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng. It is the basis for a Netflix series. They also read “Kindred,” by Octavia Butler. It is about time travel from contemporary California to the antebellum South in the 1830s.They recently finished “Island of Sea Women,” by Lisa See, a historic fictional account of women divers on the Korean island of Jeju.
Marianne Gatti also read “Enola Holmes,” by Nancy Springer. Enola is Sherlock Holmes’ sister, also the basis for a television series. She also read “The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgenstern, a fantasy. She is currently reading “The Poisoners’ Handbook,” a true crime book about the early 20th century, by Deborah Bloom.
Marcia Volner read two books by David Baldacci. One, “A Minute to Midnight,” is the second in the Atlee Pine Thriller series. The other is “One Good Deed.” She also read “Great Alone,’ by Kristen Hannah, the story of a family living in Alaska.
Shirley Black read “Race Against Time,” by Jerry Marshall, a nonfiction book about a reporter who reopened cold cases from the civil rights era in Mississippi. Despite the danger to himself and his family, he helped to put people in jail for their earlier crimes.
Betty Jean Carter read “When Time Stopped,” by Arianna Newman, a true story about what the author’s father endured during World War II as a Jew who moved to Venezuela. She also read “Butch Cassidy, My Uncle,” by Bill Betensen. It contains local history as well as information about Butch Cassidy’s life, such as his being described as a gentleman who never killed anyone.
Cindy Moore is reading a series by Kendra Elliot. The heroine works with dental records to identify victims. Moore reads about 20 books a week on her Kindle.
Others at the meeting included Sue Ann McGuire and Maggie Choate.
The Literature Section of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Health and Human Services Building, 333 Broadway St. in Rock Springs.
The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming.
