ROCK SPRINGS — After a postponement due to COVID-19, the Woman’s Club of Rock Spring hosted a general meeting and a celebration of Mary Lou Henderson and her 50 years with Rock Springs Woman’s Club.
This was the first time any members were able to meet since March. When a member reaches this landmark year, a special pin is sent along with a certificate from the International General Federation of Women’s Clubs office.
During her 50 years as a member, Henderson has been dedicated to the club. She has stepped up to be president of the club twice. She has been in charge of our Lending Closet for many years. Her knowledge of the club and its history is invaluable. The pin was presented by incoming President Edna Larsen.
