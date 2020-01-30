ROCK SPRINGS — Bowls of Sharing will be the program at the next P.E.O. Chapter L meeting.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Deer Trails Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs.
Lori Grube, Gerda Dickinson and Lynne Demshar will serve as hostesses for the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.