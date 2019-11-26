ROCK SPRINGS — Best friends Bryce Perry and Dallin Ehlert received their Eagle Scout badges Nov. 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints White Mountain Building. Perry also received a Bronze Palm for having earned five merit badges beyond the 21 needed for Eagle, and Ehlert received the Gold Palm for having earned an extra 10 badges.
The program, which was conducted by Jim Bridger District advancement committee member Ben Hansen, began with a prayer by Bryce Perry's grandmother, Dorthea Perry, and an opening flag ceremony by Troop 55.
Brent Weber, Perry's grandfather, was the first speaker. He said Bryce was his second grandson to earn the rank of Eagle and that Bryce was setting a good example for others in his troop and for his younger brother, according to a press release.
Scoutmaster Andy Pugmire shared experiences he had of camping with the new Eagles. He said they had fun times together, and that he enjoyed their infectious laughter.
Scout leader Vera Trefethen spoke of the roughly 400 requirements a Scout has to complete to be an Eagle Scout. She said some requirements, like canoeing and camping, are fun. Other requirements could introduce you to a life-long hobby or a career. Still others give boys life skills, like budgeting and planning a balanced menu. Some requirements, like swimming and first aid, could mean the difference between life and death.
Hansen led Perry and Ehlert in repeating the Eagle Charge, in which they reaffirmed their allegiance to the Scout Oath and Law and promised to make their rank and influence strongly count for better Scouting and better citizenship in their troop and community.
Pugmire pinned Eagle pins and Eagle Palms on Perry and Ehlert. They, in turn, pinned Eagle dad and Eagle mom pins on their parents. Both presented mentor pins to Pugmire and Trefethen. Ehlert also presented his dad with a mentor pin for coming on campouts and helping him advance.
Ben Hansen gave the closing remarks. Troop 55 performed a closing flag ceremony, and the closing prayer was given by Ehlert's grandfather, Richard Ehlert. A dinner was served afterwards.
Bryce Perry is 14, and the son of Nathan and Erin Perry. In addition to Scouting, he participates in swimming. For his Eagle Scout service project, he led others to help preserve an old stagecoach station.
Dallin Ehlert, age 13, is the son of David and Ashley Ehlert. In addition to Scouting, he participates in his church's Young Men activities. For his Eagle Scout project, he led others to construct gardening boxes for the residents at Sage View Care Center.
Both Scouts joined the Cub Scout program at age eight and earned Cubbing's highest award, the Arrow of Light. And both currently attend Rock Springs Junior High.
