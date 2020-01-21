ROCK SPRINGS — Eagle Scout Garen Pugmire, son of Emily and Andy Pugmire, received his Eagle Scout Badge on Jan. 19 at the White Mountain Library. He also received a Bronze Palm for earning five merit badges beyond the 21 required. He earned his Eagle Award in Scout BSA Troop 55 sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
For his Eagle Scout service project, he led others in repairing a wildlife guzzler for the Bureau of Land Management.
To earn the rank of Eagle, Pugmire earned 26 merit badges, served in leadership positions, participated in numerous service projects, mastered the basic skills of Scouting like first aid and navigation, and lived the ideals of Scouting in his everyday life.
The meeting was conducted by Committee Chairman Huie Hazelett. It began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Scout BSA Dalan Wiberg and an opening prayer by Pugmire 's grandfather, Boyd Pugmire. Eagle Scout Dave Ehlert led Pugmire in the Eagle Charge, which is a promise an Eagle Scout makes to live the ideals of Scouting for the rest of his life.
Andy Pugmire pinned the Eagle Badge and a Bronze Palm on his son. Garen, in turn, pinned Eagle mom and dad pins on his parents and presented mentor pins to his father and to Vera Trefethen.
The Court of Honor ended with a closing prayer by Pugmire's maternal grandfather, Paul Young, and refreshments were served.
Garen Pugmire joined Boy Scouting at the age of 8. He earned Cub Scouting's highest award, the Arrow of Light, with leader Marianne Baker and bridged into Troop 55, where he joined the Groovy Patrol. Trefethen and Steven Baker were his leaders for one year. Then he moved into the Dragon Patrol, with his dad as his leader.
Pugmire is 13 years old and in 7th grade. He enjoys math and science and building with Legos. He is good at anything that has to do with computers, plays the French horn, serves in his church, and is active in his church's Young Men Program, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.