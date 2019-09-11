SWEETWATER COUNTY — P.E.O. is a women's philanthropic educational organization which is celebrating its 150th anniversary at the same time that the 150 years of women's suffrage will be recognize.
From 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 21, at Joy's Flowers and Gifts, 2400 Foothill Blvd, Suite 3, Rock Springs, the Reciprocity Group including Chapters AY and BC will host an informal get-together for all interested individuals.
Information will be provided about P.E.O. and the various sources of funding available to women interested in furthering their education. Detailed information will be available for all those interested in knowing more about how to obtain a grant or loan plus the criteria and deadlines for each of the projects. All chapters will provide support for the gathering, and gift baskets will be offered at the event. Residents are encouraged to bring their parents, friends, and acquaintances to learn more about P.E.O. and the important role it plays in helping women each for the stars.
P.E.O. was founded by seven, young women at Iowa Wesleyan. It was in the second-floor music classroom where the P.E.O. Sisterhood began on Jan. 21, 1869. On that date, two of the seven- Hattie Briggs and Franc Roads-met at the southeastern comer of the campus to discuss starting "a society of our own."
From that early beginning, the philanthropic organization, which owns Cottey College, a woman's college in Nevada, Missouri, and five programs providing higher educational assistance through scholarships, grants, awards and loans, has given over $344 million in financial assistance to more than 109,000 women internationally since May, 2019.
Sweetwater County boasts four P.E.O. Chapters: Chapters L, AE, AY, and BC. These women meet on a regular basis in their respective groups but also compose the P.E.O. Sweetwater Reciprocity Group which offers the opportunity to meet with one another and exchange ideas for helping assist young women in Sweetwater County to receive loans and grants from the P.E.O. Projects: the Educational Loan Fund, International Peace Scholarship, Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Scholars Awards and the newest project, STAR Scholarship specifically designed to help graduating seniors who have demonstrated an excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
