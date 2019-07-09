ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Christian Women's Club will host a breakfast and "Color My World" program on Wednesday, July 10 at Western Wyoming Community College.
The morning kicks off at 9 a.m., with breakfast at T-Rex. The meeting will follow in Room 1333.
Speaker will be Carolyn Lewis from Torrington, who will talk about how she found true value.
Arrangements may be made by calling Marj Schaefer at 382-2499 or Mary Lou Jessen at 362-3829. Invite a friend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.