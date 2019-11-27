Scouts Food Bank donation

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Pictured from left Cub Scouts Aven Conover, Kaleb Neal, and Logan Conover on Nov. 23 were at the Food Bank of SweetwaterCounty in Rock Springs delivering food that residents had left by their front doors for Scout pick up. Local troops and packs worked together to gather 5,160 pounds of food in Rock Springs and 6,720 pounds in Green River.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.