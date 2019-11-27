SWEETWATER COUNTY — Pictured from left Cub Scouts Aven Conover, Kaleb Neal, and Logan Conover on Nov. 23 were at the Food Bank of SweetwaterCounty in Rock Springs delivering food that residents had left by their front doors for Scout pick up. Local troops and packs worked together to gather 5,160 pounds of food in Rock Springs and 6,720 pounds in Green River.